Robotic Parking Systems Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Parkplus, AIM, LoDige Industries

The rising unavailability or the limited availability of parking spaces coupled with the increasing number of vehicles have resulted in heavy traffic congestion in several regions and countries. Moreover, it is observed that the drivers searching for vacant parking spaces account for approximately 40% of the total traffic congestion. Thus enhancing the need for a robotic Parking system across the countries. In addition to that, the main reason people want this parking space is that the time spent in finding parking space, results in wastage of fuel and increased emission. As per the study done in the market, it is seen that the German driver spends, on average, 41 hours on searching parking spaces each year. Hence causing the country to cost around USD 45 billion which included the cost of wasted time, fuel, and emission. Hence all the aforementioned reasons are sufficient to drive the market forces.

Latest released the research study on Global Robotic Parking Systems Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Robotic Parking Systems Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Robotic Parking Systems. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Parkplus (United States),Serva Transport Systems (Germany),Shenzhen Yeefung Automation Technology (China),MHE-Demag (Singapore),Stanley Robotics (France),AIM Inc. (United States),Fata Automation (United States),A.P.T. Parking Technologies (United States),LoDige Industries (Germany),Smart City Robotics (Abu Dhabi)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Robotic Parking Systems Using Standalone AGVs, Robotic Parking Systems Using AGVs With Peripherals), Application (Commercial, Residential, Other End Users), Component Type (Software, Hardware), Automation Level (Semi-Automated, Fully-Automated), Technology (Sensor Technology, Mobile Technology, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Technology, Other technologies), System Type (Rail Guided Cart (RGC) System, Crane System, Tower Systems, Puzzle System, Silo System, Automated Guided Vehicles (AGV) System, Multi Parking, Rotary Carousel, Speedy Parking, Shuttle System, Optima Parking), Design Model Type (Electro-Mechanical, Hydraulic), Platform Type (Non-Palleted, Palleted), Service Type (Vehicle Detection Solutions, Monitoring & Reporting Services, Integrated Payments, Space Reservation Services), Number of Levels (More Than Level 15, Level 5-Level 10, Less Than Level 5)

Market Trend:

The adoption of smart cities with high-rise buildings has grown significantly. Thus implementing the need for smart parking. As per the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat, the developers are focusing on reducing emissions and offering low emissio

Market Drivers:

The Growing Population in Urban Areas has put Enormous Pressure on Parking Infrastructure and Necessitated the Expansion of the Available Infrastructure

Increasing per Capita Income, Improved Lifestyle, and Increasing Demand for Personal Mobility has Increased the Sales of Vehicles in Metropolitan Cities

Challenges:

High Capital Requirement

Opportunities:

The rising benefits and advantages of the robotic parking system coupled with the increasing number of vehicles are providing an opportunity in this market. For example, global automotive sales reached a record-breaking 90 million in 2017 which was 2.7 percent growth since 2016. In addition to that, the advantages of the automated parking system over conventional parking systems are increased efficiency by 35%-40% and have increased capacity by 40%-50%.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Robotic Parking Systems Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Robotic Parking Systems market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Robotic Parking Systems Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Robotic Parking Systems

Chapter 4: Presenting the Robotic Parking Systems Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Robotic Parking Systems market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Robotic Parking Systems Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

