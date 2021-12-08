Erasure Coding Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Oracle, Nutanix, NetApp

In the current day and age, data security, management, and storage have become an imperative part of organizations operating in an array of industrial domains. At present, within the data resilience sphere, conventional SAN storage that operates using Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) is gradually losing its sheen, owing to evolving data requirements. Although mirroring, parity and striping in RAID implementation offer a high degree of protection, some of the restraints including, high recovery timings, the steep cost of resiliency, and vulnerability associated with RAID recovery have played a major role in the development of alternatives such as erasure coding, that is predominantly different in comparison with other hardware-based systems.

Get Free Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of This Research @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/178399-global-erasure-coding-market

Latest released the research study on Global Erasure Coding Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Erasure Coding Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Erasure Coding. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company,Teradata Corporation,Pure Storage, Inc.,Pivot3,Oracle Corporation,Nutanix, Inc.,NetApp, Inc,Nephos Technologies,Lenovo,Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,Hitachi Ltd.,Fujitsu Limited, ,Alphabet Inc.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, Energy & Utility, Others), Enterprise (Small & Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises;)

Market Trend:

Advent of erasure coding to positively influence hadoop storage economics

Market Drivers:

Enhanced protection erasure coding offers during the recovery is another major factor that is expected to boost the prospects of the erasure coding market

Opportunities:

Technological advancements and evolving data requirements are set to play an important role in boosting the prospects of the erasure coding

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Have Any Questions Regarding Global Financial Advisory Market Report, Ask Our [email protected] https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/178399-global-erasure-coding-market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Erasure Coding Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Erasure Coding market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Erasure Coding Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Erasure Coding

Chapter 4: Presenting the Erasure Coding Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Erasure Coding market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Erasure Coding Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/178399-global-erasure-coding-market

Contact Us:

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport