Global Cloud Database Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

A cloud database is a database that typically runs on a cloud computing platform, access to it is provided as a service.

Database services take care of scalability and high availability of the database. Database services make the underlying software-stack transparent to the user. Based on Service Models, hybrid cloud segment is accounted for largest market share due to the offerings of hybrid cloud database are emerging as the growing trend in the market as they provide almost total control of operations over the data which is stored. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to higher adoption of security based applications and rising demand of innovative cloud services.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cloud Database Market The global Cloud Database market size is projected to reach US$ 68720 million by 2027, from US$ 7054.4 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 38.2% during 2021-2027. With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Cloud Database market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Cloud Database market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Cloud Database market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Cloud Database market.

Global Cloud Database Scope and Market Size Cloud Database market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cloud Database market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type Database Application Builder Data Scaling and Replication Backup and Recovery Database Encryption Others

Segment by Application Small and Medium Business Large Enterprises

By Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Australia Rest of Asia Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

By Company Amazon Oracle IBM Microsoft Google Salesforce Rackspace SAP AG Century Link Inc. Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC)

