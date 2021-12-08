Yogurt (Dairy and Soy Food) Market in Brazil – Outlook to 2025; Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

Summary

Yogurt (Dairy and Soy Food) Market in Brazil – Outlook to 2025; Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics is a broad level market review of Yogurt market in Brazil.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/brazil-yogurt-market-2025-298

Fermented milk product produced by bacterial fermentation. Includes plain (unflavored) and flavored (artificial and natural) yogurt and products containing pieces of fruit or other toppings. Includes yogurts made from different types of milk eg cow, sheep, goat, buffalo etc. Includes: pre/probiotic yogurts aimed at offering digestive benefits and set variants frozen yogurt.

Yogurt market in Brazil registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.67% during the period 2015 to 2020 with a sales value of BRL 7,676.83 Million in 2020, a decrease of -1.68% over 2019. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2016, when it grew by 8.73% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2017, when it fell by -2.12% over 2016.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2015-2020 and illustrative forecast to 2025 premised on Covid-19 hit, covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Yogurt and its variants Spoonable Yogurt.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value and Volume for top brands for the year 2017 to 2020 and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Dollar Stores, Variety Store & General Merchandise Retailers, Cash & Carries and Warehouse Clubs, Convenience Stores & Gas Stations, Department Stores, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Chemists/Pharmacies, Parapharmacies/Drugstores, eRetailers, Food & Drinks Specialists, Health & Beauty Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Direct Sellers, Others, On Trade, Vending Machines, Other Specialist Retailers, Tobacco Specialists) where ever applicable.

Due to on going large scale uncertainties in the market due to COVID-19 pandemic, the research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Brazil’s Yogurt (Dairy and Soy Food) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of country and Volumes are represented in M Kilograms.

*Note: Certain content / sections in the research handbook may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.

Scope

– Overall Yogurt (Dairy and Soy Food) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2015 to 2025. – Value and Volume terms for the top brands. – Distribution channel sales analytics from 2017-2020.

Reasons to Buy

– Get access to authoritative and granular data on the Yogurt (Dairy and Soy Food) market and fill in the gaps in understanding of trends and the components of change behind them. – Enhance your understanding of the market to update your strategic and tactical plans based on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends. – Analyze the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns. – Use the data to understand future patterns of the market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/consumer-goods-and-services/brazil-yogurt-market-2025-298

Table of content

Table of Contents

1 Yogurt Market Overview

2 Brazil Yogurt Market Analytics, 2015-25

2.1 Yogurt Value Analytics, 2015-25

2.1.1 Yogurt Market by Value, 2015-25

2.2 Yogurt Volume Analytics, 2015-25

2.2.1 Yogurt Market by Volume, 2015-25

3 Brazil Yogurt Brand Analytics, 2017-20

3.1 Yogurt Brand Analytics by Value, 2017-20

3.2 Yogurt Brand Analytics by Volume, 2017-20

4 Brazil Yogurt Distribution Channel Analytics by Value,2016-19

4.1 Yogurt Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2016-19

5 Appendix

5.1 Definitions

5.1.1 Category Definitions

5.1.2 Distribution Channel Definitions

5.1.3 Volume Units and Aggregations

5.1.4 CAGR Definition and Calculation

5.1.5 Graphical representation of Brands

5.1.6 Exchange Rates

5.1.7 Methodology Summary

5.2 About GlobalData

5.3 Disclaimer

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/