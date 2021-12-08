Oils (Oils and Fats) Market in Saudi Arabia – Outlook to 2024; Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics (updated with COVID-19 Impact)

Summary

Oils (Oils and Fats) Market in Saudi Arabia – Outlook to 2024; Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics (updated with COVID-19 Impact) is a broad level market review of Oils market in Saudi Arabia.

Oils – includes all types of cooking oils – e.g. olive oil, sunflower oil, palm oil, and Corn Oil etc.

Oils market in Saudi Arabia registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.65% during the period 2014 to 2019 with a sales value of SAR 3,403.15 Million in 2019, an increase of 2.38% over 2018. The market achieved its strongest performance in 2016, when it grew by 2.88% over its previous year and its weakest performance in 2019, when it increased by 2.38% over 2018.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2014-2019 and illustrative forecast to 2024 premised on Covid-19 hit, covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Oils and its variants Cooking Sprays, Corn Oil, Olive Oil, Other Edible Oils, Sunflower Oil & Vegetable Oil.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value and Volume for top brands for the year 2016 to 2019 and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Dollar Stores, Variety Store & General Merchandise Retailers, Cash & Carries and Warehouse Clubs, Convenience Stores & Gas Stations, Department Stores, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Chemists/Pharmacies, Parapharmacies/Drugstores, eRetailers, Food & Drinks Specialists, Health & Beauty Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Direct Sellers, Others, On Trade, Vending Machines, Other Specialist Retailers, Tobacco Specialists) where ever applicable.

Due to on going large scale uncertainties in the market due to COVID-19 pandemic, the research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to Saudi Arabia’s Oils (Oils and Fats) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.

Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of country and Volumes are represented in M Kilograms.

*Note: Certain content / sections in the research handbook may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data.

Scope

– Overall Oils (Oils and Fats) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2014 to 2024. – Value and Volume terms for the top brands. – Distribution channel sales analytics from 2016-2019.

Reasons to Buy

– Get access to authoritative and granular data on the Oils (Oils and Fats) market and fill in the gaps in understanding of trends and the components of change behind them. – Enhance your understanding of the market to update your strategic and tactical plans based on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends. – Analyze the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns. – Use the data to understand future patterns of the market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.

Table of content

1 Oils Market Overview

2 Saudi Arabia Oils Market Analytics, 2014-24

2.1 Oils Value Analytics, 2014-24

2.1.1 Oils Market by Value, 2014-24

2.1.2 Oils Market Value by Segments, 2014-24

2.2 Oils Volume Analytics, 2014-24

2.2.1 Oils Market by Volume, 2014-24

2.2.2 Oils Market Volume by Segments, 2014-24

3 Saudi Arabia Oils Market Analytics, by Segment 2014-24

3.1 Cooking Sprays Analytics, 2014-24

3.1.1 Cooking Sprays Market by Value, 2014-24

3.1.2 Cooking Sprays Market by Volume, 2014-24

3.2 Corn Oil Analytics, 2014-24

3.2.1 Corn Oil Market by Value, 2014-24

3.2.2 Corn Oil Market by Volume, 2014-24

3.3 Olive Oil Analytics, 2014-24

3.3.1 Olive Oil Market by Value, 2014-24

3.3.2 Olive Oil Market by Volume, 2014-24

3.4 Sunflower Oil Analytics, 2014-24

3.4.1 Sunflower Oil Market by Value, 2014-24

3.4.2 Sunflower Oil Market by Volume, 2014-24

3.5 Vegetable Oil Analytics, 2014-24

3.5.1 Vegetable Oil Market by Value, 2014-24

3.5.2 Vegetable Oil Market by Volume, 2014-24

3.6 Other Edible Oils Analytics, 2014-24

3.6.1 Other Edible Oils Market by Value, 2014-24

3.6.2 Other Edible Oils Market by Volume, 2014-24

4 Saudi Arabia Oils Brand Analytics, 2016-19

4.1 Oils Brand Analytics by Value, 2016-19

4.2 Oils Brand Analytics by Volume, 2016-19

5 Saudi Arabia Oils Distribution Channel Analytics by Value,2016-19

5.1 Oils Distribution Channel Analytics by Value, 2016-19

6 Appendix

6.1 Definitions

6.1.1 Category Definitions

6.1.2 Distribution Channel Definitions

6.1.3 Volume Uni

