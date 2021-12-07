How Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market is Important with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies FICO, IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Market Growth, Forecast To 2027

Global Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2020-2027. The Insight Partners provides you global research analysis on “Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market ” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Advanced Predictive Analytics (APA) software includes data mining, statistical, forecasting, and text analytics. This involves the use of a variety of methods to build, test, and execute statistical models. Regression, survival analysis, categorical data analysis, multivariate analysis, psychometric analysis, and cluster analysis are techniques that the software uses.

According to the study, the demand for Advanced Predictive Analytics Software is expected to expand more aggressively during the forecast period and with a higher revenue share. The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market . The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. Acxiom LLC

2. FICO

3. IBM

4. Microsoft Corporation

5. Oracle Corporation

6. SAP AG

7. SAS Institute, Inc.

8. TABLEAU SOFTWARE, LLC, A SALESFORCE COMPANY

9. Teradata Corporation

10. TIBCO Software, Inc. (Vista Equity Partners)

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market . Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market segments and regions.

The research on the Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market .

Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

Market Segmentation:

The global advanced predictive analytics software market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the advanced predictive analytics software market is segmented into: Data Mining, Statistical, Testing Analytics, and Others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into: BFSI, Pharmaceuticals, Transportation and Logistics, Telecom and IT, Retail, and Others.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market Landscape

5. Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Advanced Predictive Analytics Software Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

