Industrial Automation Market by latest COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis to 2028 with leading players

Industrial automation refers to the use of computers, robots, IoT-based applications, and information technologies control systems for managing distinct processes. Industrial automation is a less human-intensive model and a more technology-intensive mode made to minimize human intervention & lower the possibilities of errors. In the era of continuous technological developments, industrialization is become advanced and thus uses 3D printing, automation, IIoT, 5G, digital transformation, AR & VR at a massive rate.

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of the supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on the ‘Industrial Automation market’ provides an analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecasts for 2028, factoring in the impact of the Covid -19 Situation.

The scope of the Report:

The “Global Industrial Automation Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the industrial automation market with detailed market segmentation – hardware, technology, end-user, and geography. The global industrial automation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading industrial automation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The factors attributing toward the growth of the market include adoption of robotics, industry 4.0, digital transformation in industrial activities. The adoption of mentioned technologies is positively impacting the scope of automation and thereby influencing the market growth. In addition to this, favorable government support for deployed state-of-the-art technologies such as 5G and robotics are some other aspects projected to provide ample growth opportunities to the players operating in the industrial automation market.

Major key players covered in this report:

ABB Ltd.

B&R Industrial Automation GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION (M) SDN BHD

KOYO ELECTRONICS INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Maier and Vidorno

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Industrial Automation market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

