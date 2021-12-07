Europe Healthcare Gamification Market Size Worth $462.1 Million By 2028 | CAGR 36%: Business market Insights

The Europe Healthcare Gamification Market is expected to reach US$ 9,762.10 million by 2027 from US$ 863.78 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Gamification is employed in health and wellness apps related to disease prevention, self-management, medical education-related simulations, medication adherence, and telehealth programs. In healthcare, it is primarily useful for behavioural changes, incentivizing people to increase their wellness by performing game-like tasks and receiving rewards.

Major key players covered in this report:

BUNCHBALL

Ayogo Health Inc.

Fitbit, Inc

Nike, Inc.

mySugr

EUROPE HEALTHCARE GAMIFICATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Game Type

Casual Games

Serious Games

Exercise Games

By Application

Fitness Management

Medical Training

Physical Therapy

Others

Reasons to buy the report

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of Europe healthcare gamification market over the next years.

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different addictions therapeutics segments in the top spending countries and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your knowledge of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels driving the Europe healthcare gamification market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that will help Analyze, resulting in revenue expansion.

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs undertaken by the different countries within the Europe healthcare gamification market.

