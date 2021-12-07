Europe Healthcare Gamification Market Size Worth $462.1 Million By 2028 | CAGR 36%: Business market Insights

Europe Healthcare Gamification Market Size Worth $462.1 Million By 2028 | CAGR 36%: Business market Insights2 min read
The Europe Healthcare Gamification Market is expected to reach US$ 9,762.10 million by 2027 from US$ 863.78 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.6% from 2020 to 2027.
Gamification is employed in health and wellness apps related to disease prevention, self-management, medical education-related simulations, medication adherence, and telehealth programs. In healthcare, it is primarily useful for behavioural changes, incentivizing people to increase their wellness by performing game-like tasks and receiving rewards.
Major key players covered in this report:
- BUNCHBALL
- Ayogo Health Inc.
- Fitbit, Inc
- Nike, Inc.
- mySugr
EUROPE HEALTHCARE GAMIFICATION MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Game Type
- Casual Games
- Serious Games
- Exercise Games
By Application
- Fitness Management
- Medical Training
- Physical Therapy
- Others
Reasons to buy the report
- Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of Europe healthcare gamification market over the next years.
- Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different addictions therapeutics segments in the top spending countries and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.
- Strengthen your knowledge of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.
- Identify the major channels driving the Europe healthcare gamification market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that will help Analyze, resulting in revenue expansion.
- Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs undertaken by the different countries within the Europe healthcare gamification market.
