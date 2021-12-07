Europe Healthcare Gamification Market Size Worth $462.1 Million By 2028 | CAGR 36%: Business market Insights

December 7, 2021

Europe Healthcare Gamification Market Size Worth $462.1 Million By 2028 | CAGR 36%

The Europe Healthcare Gamification Market is expected to reach US$ 9,762.10 million by 2027 from US$ 863.78 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 35.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Gamification is employed in health and wellness apps related to disease prevention, self-management, medical education-related simulations, medication adherence, and telehealth programs. In healthcare, it is primarily useful for behavioural changes, incentivizing people to increase their wellness by performing game-like tasks and receiving rewards.

Major key players covered in this report:

  • BUNCHBALL
  • Ayogo Health Inc.
  • Fitbit, Inc
  • Nike, Inc.
  • mySugr

EUROPE HEALTHCARE GAMIFICATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Game Type

  • Casual Games
  • Serious Games
  • Exercise Games

 By Application

  • Fitness Management
  • Medical Training
  • Physical Therapy
  • Others

Reasons to buy the report

  • Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of Europe healthcare gamification market over the next years.
  • Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different addictions therapeutics segments in the top spending countries and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.
  • Strengthen your knowledge of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.
  • Identify the major channels driving the Europe healthcare gamification market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that will help Analyze, resulting in revenue expansion.
  • Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs undertaken by the different countries within the Europe healthcare gamification market.

