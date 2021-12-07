December 7, 2021

Europe Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market is anticipated to record a valuation of US$ 71.1 million by 2028

The pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 40.5 million in 2019 to US$ 71.1 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. 

Pharmacovigilance (PV) plays an essential role in the healthcare system through assessment, monitoring, and finding of drug interactions and their effects in human. Pharmacovigilance helps companies to monitor any adverse drug reaction events during the trial phase and also during the post marketing period.

Major key players covered in this report:

  • Veeva Systems
  • IQVIA Inc.
  • Ennov
  • AB Cube
  • United Biosource LLC
  • ArisGlobal LLC
  • Sparta Systems
  • Oracle Corporation
  • Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd
  • EXTEDO
  • Online Business Applications, Inc.
  • Maxapplication

EUROPE PHARMACOVIGILANCE AND DRUG SAFETY SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Software Type

  • Fully Integrated Software
  • Adverse Event Reporting Software
  • Drug Safety Audits Software
  • Issue Tracking Software

 By Delivery Mode

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premise

