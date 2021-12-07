Europe Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market is anticipated to record a valuation of US$ 71.1 million by 2028

The pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 40.5 million in 2019 to US$ 71.1 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Pharmacovigilance (PV) plays an essential role in the healthcare system through assessment, monitoring, and finding of drug interactions and their effects in human. Pharmacovigilance helps companies to monitor any adverse drug reaction events during the trial phase and also during the post marketing period.

Major key players covered in this report:

Veeva Systems

IQVIA Inc.

Ennov

AB Cube

United Biosource LLC

ArisGlobal LLC

Sparta Systems

Oracle Corporation

Sarjen Systems Pvt. Ltd

EXTEDO

Online Business Applications, Inc.

Maxapplication

EUROPE PHARMACOVIGILANCE AND DRUG SAFETY SOFTWARE MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Software Type

Fully Integrated Software

Adverse Event Reporting Software

Drug Safety Audits Software

Issue Tracking Software

By Delivery Mode

Cloud-based

On-premise

