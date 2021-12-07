Asia Pacific PCR for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Market Latest Growth Opportunities goes up to US$ 1,515.94 million by 2028

The Asia Pacific PCR for respiratory infection diagnostics market is expected to reach US$ 1,515.94 million by 2028 from US$ 737.47 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is used for accurate point of care diagnostics that help rapidly identify and determine the cause of respiratory tract infections. In addition, PCR is widely preferred in inpatient and outpatient settings that help enhance the growth of the market in recent years.

Major Company Profiles Mentioned in Report are-

Abbott

F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD

Hologic, Inc.

BD

BIO-RAD LABORATORIES INC.

bioMerieux SA

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Seegene Inc

ASIA PACIFIC PCR FOR RESPIRATORY INFECTION DIAGNOSTICS MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Real-Time PCR (qPCR)

Multiplex PCR

Traditional PCR

Digital PCR

Reverse-Transcriptase (RT-PCR)

Others

By Product Type

Reagents and Kits

Instruments

Others

Reasons to buy the report

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of Asia Pacific PCR for respiratory infection diagnostics market over the next years.

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different addictions therapeutics segments in the top spending countries and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your knowledge of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels driving the Asia Pacific PCR for respiratory infection diagnostics market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that will help analyze, resulting in revenue expansion.

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs undertaken by the different countries within the Asia Pacific PCR for respiratory infection diagnostics market.

