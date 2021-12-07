December 7, 2021

Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market Sees an Outstanding Growth in Revenue US$ 126,102.9 MN by 2025 | Business Market Insights

Contract Logistics market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 80,963.7 Mn in 2017 to US$ 126,102.9 Mn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 5.8% from the year 2018 to 2025.

The burgeoning needs for achieving cost efficiency, task optimizations and technological integrations pertaining to supply chain activities are fueling the Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics market. The contract logistics service providers generally have a distributed network of carriers as well as fleets that empowers them of reaching any destination within a given time frame easily and that too at minimal costs.

Leading Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market Players:

  • Deutsche Post AG
  • XPO Logistics Inc.
  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG
  • CEVA Logistics AG
  • DB Schenker
  • Hitachi Transport System Ltd
  • Geodis
  • Neovia Logistics Services
  • UPS Supply Chain Solutions
  • Ryder System

ASIA-PACIFIC CONTRACT LOGISTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

• Outsourcing
• Insourcing


By Services

• Transportation
• Warehousing
• Packaging Processes and Solutions
• Distribution
• Production Logistics
• Aftermarket Logistics
By End User
• Aerospace
• Automotive
• Consumer
• High-Tech
• Industrial
• Pharma & Healthcare
• Retail
• Others

Reason to Buy

  • Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the regional Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics market.
  • Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.
  • The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.
  • Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
  • Scrutinize in-depth regional market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth at a certain extent.
  • Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

