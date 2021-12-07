Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market Sees an Outstanding Growth in Revenue US$ 126,102.9 MN by 2025 | Business Market Insights

Contract Logistics market in Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from US$ 80,963.7 Mn in 2017 to US$ 126,102.9 Mn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 5.8% from the year 2018 to 2025.

The burgeoning needs for achieving cost efficiency, task optimizations and technological integrations pertaining to supply chain activities are fueling the Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics market. The contract logistics service providers generally have a distributed network of carriers as well as fleets that empowers them of reaching any destination within a given time frame easily and that too at minimal costs.

Leading Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics Market Players:

Deutsche Post AG

XPO Logistics Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker

Hitachi Transport System Ltd

Geodis

Neovia Logistics Services

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

Ryder System

ASIA-PACIFIC CONTRACT LOGISTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Type

• Outsourcing

• Insourcing



By Services

• Transportation

• Warehousing

• Packaging Processes and Solutions

• Distribution

• Production Logistics

• Aftermarket Logistics

By End User

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Consumer

• High-Tech

• Industrial

• Pharma & Healthcare

• Retail

• Others

Reason to Buy Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the regional Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to guide the companies to reform their business strategies and establish themselves in the wide geography.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Asia-Pacific Contract Logistics market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies in order to garner their market revenue.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth regional market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those restraining the growth at a certain extent.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.