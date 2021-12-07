North America Aviation Life Rafts Market Outbursts Revenue of US$ 664.02 million by 2027 with CAGR Value 10.1% | Business Market Insights

North America Aviation Life Rafts Market Outbursts Revenue of US$ 664.02 million by 2027 with CAGR Value 10.1% | Business Market Insights2 min read
The North America aviation life rafts market is expected to grow from US$ 302.34 million in 2019 to US$ 664.02 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1 % from 2020 to 2027.
The aircraft manufacturing industry across North America is experiencing substantial growth owing to the growing demand for general aviation, commercial, and military aircraft. The rising disposable incomes in North America countries, along with the presence of top players such as Airbus and Boeing, are some of the factors that are driving the demand for these aircraft. In a North America scenario, commercial airplanes are anticipated to maintain continuous growth over the coming years, irrespective of the numerous challenges the commercial airlines face, which includes uncertain fuel prices and other regulatory changes in various countries.
Major key players covered in this report:
- AVI Aviation
- Collins Aerospace Systems
- EAM Worldwide
- Legend Aerospace
- Life Support International, Inc.
- Revere Survival Inc.
- Safran S.A
- Survitec Group Limited
- Switlik Parachute Co.
North America Aviation Life Rafts Market Segmentation
North America Aviation Life Rafts Market – By Capacity
- Large-sized Life Rafts
- Medium-sized Life Rafts
- Small-sized Life Rafts
North America Aviation Life Rafts Market – By Type
- Single Tube Life Raft
- Multi-tube Life Raft
North America Aviation Life Rafts Market – By Application
- General Aviation
- Military/Defense Aviation
- Commercial Aviation
Reasons to buy report
- To understand the North America aviation life rafts market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return
- Stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for North America aviation life rafts market
- Efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in North America aviation life rafts market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales
- Helps to take knowledgeable business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segment form North America aviation life rafts market
- Obtain market revenue forecast for market by various segments from 2020-2027 in North America region.
