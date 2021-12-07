North America Aviation Life Rafts Market Outbursts Revenue of US$ 664.02 million by 2027 with CAGR Value 10.1% | Business Market Insights

The North America aviation life rafts market is expected to grow from US$ 302.34 million in 2019 to US$ 664.02 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1 % from 2020 to 2027.

The aircraft manufacturing industry across North America is experiencing substantial growth owing to the growing demand for general aviation, commercial, and military aircraft. The rising disposable incomes in North America countries, along with the presence of top players such as Airbus and Boeing, are some of the factors that are driving the demand for these aircraft. In a North America scenario, commercial airplanes are anticipated to maintain continuous growth over the coming years, irrespective of the numerous challenges the commercial airlines face, which includes uncertain fuel prices and other regulatory changes in various countries.

Major key players covered in this report:

AVI Aviation

Collins Aerospace Systems

EAM Worldwide

Legend Aerospace

Life Support International, Inc.

Revere Survival Inc.

Safran S.A

Survitec Group Limited

Switlik Parachute Co.

North America Aviation Life Rafts Market Segmentation

North America Aviation Life Rafts Market – By Capacity

Large-sized Life Rafts

Medium-sized Life Rafts

Small-sized Life Rafts

North America Aviation Life Rafts Market – By Type

Single Tube Life Raft

Multi-tube Life Raft

North America Aviation Life Rafts Market – By Application

General Aviation

Military/Defense Aviation

Commercial Aviation

