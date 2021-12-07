Photomedicine Devices and Technologies Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast (2021 – 2028)

The proposed Photomedicine Devices and Technologies Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the market dynamics.

Photomedicine is a discipline of medicine that uses photobiology and light to cure diseases and other medical conditions. Lasers, full-spectrum light, dichroic lamps, polychromatic polarized light, light-emitting diodes, and fluorescent lamps are used in this treatment to expose people to specific wavelengths of light. Photomedicine is a new therapy option for a variety of disorders that has outperformed the old technique of diagnosing and detecting a condition. Factors such as a wider applicability of photomedicine and rise in demand for minimally invasive and noninvasive therapies are boosting the photomedicine devices and technologies market growth. However, the stringent regulatory framework for photomedicine technologies hampers the growth of the market.

Leading Photomedicine Devices and Technologies Market Players:

Alma Lasers

Beurer GmbH

Biolitec AG

Lumenis

Quantel Medical

THOR Photomedicine Ltd

Verilux Inc

Candela Medical

KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V

Iridex Corporation.

Impact of covid-19on Photomedicine Devices and Technologies market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. According to the current market situation, the report further assesses the present and future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market, giving more reliable and authentic projections In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

Rise in Demand for Minimally Invasive and Noninvasive Therapies Boosts Photomedicine Devices and Technologies Market Growth

The popularity of minimally invasive medical procedures has increased in recent years, owing to the involvement of tiny incisions, faster recovery of patients, and less discomfort caused to the patients. Moreover, photomedicine procedures offer benefits such as less pain; less trauma to muscles, nerves, tissues, and organs; less bleeding and scarring; and minimal injuries to tissues. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2020, over 15.6 million minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in the US. A total of 13,281,235 minimally invasive cosmetic procedures were performed in 2020. In the top 5 cosmetic minimally invasive procedures, intense pulsed light (IPL) treatment has replaced laser hair removal treatment by recording over 827,000 IPL procedures performed in 2020. According to a global report published by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), the number of aesthetic and cosmetic procedures performed worldwide increased to 23,266,374 in 2018 from 20,236,901 in 2014

Regional Framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The Photomedicine Devices and Technologies market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Photomedicine Devices and Technologies market in these regions.

