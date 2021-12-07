Medical Audiometer Devices Market Forecast to 2028 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

The proposed Medical Audiometer Devices Market report will encompass all the qualitative & quantitative aspects including the market size, market estimates, growth rates & forecasts & hence will give you a holistic view of the market. The study also includes detailed analysis of market drivers, restraints, technological advancements & competitive landscape along with various micro & macro factors influencing the market dynamics.

Medical audiometers are devices used to assess the level of hearing and measure and diagnose the severity of the hearing loss. Audiometers are made up of embedded hardware and a feedback button for the test participant that is connected to a pair of headphones. A regular PC is used to control this system. Audiometry is a technique for determining a person’s hearing capacity. Types of audiometry procedures include immittance audiometry, pure tone audiometry, evoked response audiometry, and speech audiometry. Various technological advancements have led to the development of hybrid audiometers and PC-based audiometers to communicate and improve quality of life.

Leading Medical Audiometer Devices Market Players:

Benson Medical Instruments Co.

Hedera Biomedics S.r.l.

Smart Diagnostic Devices

Natus Medical Incorporated

INVENTIS SRL

Auditdata

MedRx

INTERACOUSTICS AS

RESONANCE

Hill Rom Holding Inc.

Impact of covid-19on Medical Audiometer Devices market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market. Few companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. According to the current market situation, the report further assesses the present and future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market, giving more reliable and authentic projections In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.

Rising Prevalence of Hearing Disorders

The prevalence of hearing disorders is increasing across the world. Hearing disorders can lead to impairment of hearing sounds of greater than 40 decibels (dB) in the better-hearing ear in adults and greater than 30 dB in the better-hearing ear in children. Hearing disorders can be a hereditary or congenital disability, or they can be caused due to infectious disease, chronic ear infection, exposure to excessive noise, and old age. Infections in childhood such as measles, mumps, and meningitis; exposure to excessive or prolonged noise; and chronic otitis media are also responsible for hearing impairment. Hearing loss has become the most common disease in patients, especially in industrialized countries. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), ~5% of the world’s population has disabled hearing. The number of people living with this medical condition is expected to reach over 900 million by 2050. Similarly, according to the Hearing Industries Association, more than 4.22 million hearing aids were distributed in the US in 2019, registering a 6.5% increase over the number reported in 2018.

According to the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA) report, Hearing Loss Facts and Statistics 2018, ~48 million Americans have some degree of hearing loss. It also mentioned that 2–3 out of every 1,000 children in the US are born with a detectable level of hearing loss in one or both ears. According todatareported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ~16% of adults in the US report hearing trouble, and 1 out of 5 men and 1 out of 8 women reported having some kind of hearing trouble. The prevalence of hearing loss is twice as common as diabetes or cancer. ~11% of Americans report tinnitus or ringing in the ears.

Thus, the increasing prevalence of hearing disorders and hearing loss among the population is boosting the sales of medical audiometers.

Regional Framework

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2028 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The Medical Audiometer Devices market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Medical Audiometer Devices market in these regions.

Medical Audiometer Devices Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Medical Audiometer Devices with a focus on the global market trends. The report provides an overview of global Medical Audiometer Devices Market with detailed market segmentation by components, end users and regions. Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. Furthermore, the provide market size and forecast till 2028 for overall Medical Audiometer Devices Market at global, regional and country level.

The Medical Audiometer Devices Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and offers exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

