Cardiometabolic Diseases Market Surpass US$ 121,804.49 million by 2028 at 3.9% CAGR – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic | Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

The Cardiometabolic Diseases Market is expected to reach US$ 121,804.49 million by 2028 from US$ 93,494.41 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2021–2028.

Cardiometabolic disease is characterized by a group of abnormalities and symptoms that raise the risk of individuals developing cardiovascular disease. Hypertension, obesity, insulin resistance, dyslipidemia, poor cholesterol profile (LDL), and glucose tolerance are a few symptoms of cardiometabolic diseases. Individuals suffering from cardiometabolic syndrome are prone to many other life-threatening diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, stroke, coronary artery disease (CAD), and cardiovascular disease (CVD). Both genetic and environmental conditions are responsible for the development of the diseases.

The report focuses on the latest developments that can enhance the performance of various market segments.

Key vendors engaged in the Cardiometabolic Diseases market and covered in this report:

Eli Lilly and Company

Bayer AG

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Novartis AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Novo Nordisk A/S

AstraZeneca

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cardax, Inc

Kowa Company, Ltd.

Market Insights

Increasing Prevalence of Cardiometabolic Diseases

Cardiometabolic diseases (CMDs) are one of the leading causes of death worldwide. These diseases are mainly caused by an unhealthy lifestyle, physical inactivity, smoking, and an unhealthy diet. CMDs include cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), diabetes mellitus, and chronic renal failure. As per the WHO, around 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019, representing 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke.

Most cardiovascular diseases can be prevented by addressing behavioral risk factors, such as tobacco intake, unhealthy dietary choices, obesity, physical inactivity, and alcohol consumption. Diabetes is one of the life-threatening chronic diseases with no functional cure. It leads to various complications and increases the overall risk of premature death. Heart attack, stroke, kidney failure, leg amputation, vision loss, and nerve damage are the major complications associated with diabetes. As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2019, ~463 million adults were living with diabetes, which is expected to reach 700 million by 2045.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology, medical devices, pharma Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Cardiometabolic Diseases market globally. This report on ‘Cardiometabolic Diseases market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2028, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Cardiometabolic Diseases Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America(Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa(GCC Countries and Egypt.)

