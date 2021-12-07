Telecom Relay Services Market Size 2021-2026 And Analysis By Leading Key players | AT&T, Cisco Systems, IBM

The latest study released on the Global Telecom Relay Services Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Telecom Relay Services market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

AT&T, Inc. (United States),Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States),IBM Corporation (United States),Skype Technologies S.A.R.L. (United States),Taiwan Star Telecom Corporation Limited (Taiwan),Italk Global Communications, Inc. (United States),Asia Pacific Telecom Co. (Taiwan),ITalkBB (United States),Vermont (United States),Bell Canada (Canada)

Telecom Relay Services (TRC) allow persons who are deaf, hard of hearing, deafblind, or have speech disabilities to speak by telephone during a manner that’s functionally similar to telephone services employed by persons having no such disabilities. Communications assistants (CAs) facilitate telephone calls between persons who have disabilities. The cost to the users is compensated from either a state or a federal fund, which is administrated by the TRS Fund Administrator.

Government Funds Allotment causing More Players to Invest and Innovate



Growing Number of Especially Abled People with Growing World Population Causing Upsurge in the Demand for TRC

Rise in Investment for R&D to Serve the Disabled Demography



Integration of Technological Advancements with TRC Service for More Efficient Communication Channel

by Type (Captioned Telephone, Internet Protocol Captioned Telephone, Internet Protocol Relay, Speech-to-Speech Relay, TTY Relay, Video Relay), Application (Enterprise, Government, Individual)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

(South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.) North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

(United States, Mexico & Canada) South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

(Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.) Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



