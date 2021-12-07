Data Wrangling Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Dataiku, IBM, Paxata

Data wrangling is a technique or a process of mapping and transforming data which is taken from the raw data sources and then transformed into another format, with the intent of making it more appropriate and valuable for a variety of downstream purposes such as analytics. With gaining widespread adoption for analytics, data wrangling tools are expected to be adopted across multiple verticals. These tools would be able to filter out unwanted data and standardized the data that would be efficiently used by end-user.

Trifacta (United States),Datawatch (United States) ,Dataiku (France),IBM (United States),SAS Institute (United States),Oracle (United States),Talend (United States),Alteryx (United States),TIBCO (United States),Paxata (United States),Impetus (United States)

by Type (Tools (Tabula, CSVKit, and Others), Services (Managed Services and Professional Services (Consulting Services and Support and Maintenance Services))), Application (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Retail and eCommerce, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Travel and Hospitality, Government, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Transportation and Logistics, Others), Function Type (Marketing and Sales, Finance, Operations, HR, Legal, Others), Organisation Size (Large enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Deployment Model (On-premises, Cloud)



Market Trends:

Adoption of AI and Ml Technologies

Market Drivers:

Increasing Volume and Velocity of Data

The Increasing Smart Cities Across the World and Rapid Adoption of IoT Devices

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Regulatory Pressure

Growth of Edge Computing



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

