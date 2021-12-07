Global Chlor-alkali Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

The chloralkali process is an industrial process for the electrolysis of sodium chloride solutions. It is the technology used to produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide (lye/caustic soda). The current market for the Chlor-alkali Equipment is composed of global well-known manufacturers: Asahi Kasei(41.98%), Bluestar(19.9%), ThyssenKrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers(31.91%) and INEOS(6.21%). It can be used for New Caoacity, Process Update and Equipment Replacement. In terms of types, all markets for the Chlor-alkali Equipment can be divided into Ion Exchange Membrane Method and Diaphragm Method. On basis of geography, the Chlor-alkali Equipment market is segmented into Europe, China, Japan, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Chlor-alkali Equipment Market In 2020, the global Chlor-alkali Equipment market size was US$ 243.5 million and it is expected to reach US$ 286.7 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2027. Global Chlor-alkali Equipment Scope and Market Size Chlor-alkali Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chlor-alkali Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Chlor-alkali Equipment market is segmented into Ion Exchange Membrane Method Diaphragm Method

Segment by Application, the Chlor-alkali Equipment market is segmented into New Capacity Process Update and Equipment Replacement

Regional and Country-level Analysis: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Chlor-alkali Equipment Market Share Analysis Chlor-alkali Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Chlor-alkali Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Chlor-alkali Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include: Asahi Kasei ThyssenKrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers Bluestar INEOS

