Europe Airport Robots Market Size and Growth Opportunities with COVID19 Impact Analysis | Top Companies ABB Ltd., Avidbots Corp., CYBERDYNE INC., ECA Group, LG Electronics, SITA

The Europe airport robots market is expected to grow from US$ 124.48 million in 2021 to US$ 477.23 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The Europe airport robots market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.2% from 2021 to 2028.

To meet the growing demand, both full-service and low-cost carriers are gradually launching flights to newer routes. In 2017, the “no frills” business model assisted many European economies in generating healthy revenues from their respective aviation industries. Increased passenger counts in the same year benefited the UK and Russian economies mainly. According to the Airports Council International (ACI) Europe, during 2019–2040, the region’s aviation industry is projected to expand by more than 53% in terms of flight movements.

Major Key players covered in this report:

ABB Ltd.

Avidbots Corp.

CYBERDYNE INC.

ECA Group

LG Electronics

SITA

SoftBank Robotics

Stanley Robotics SAS

UVD ROBOTS

YUJIN ROBOT Co., Ltd.

The research on the Europe Airport Robots market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Airport Robots market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2028. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

With COVID-19, the entire workforce has experienced a transition toward remote working, paving a way for Europe Airport Robots solution and hardware products. The reduced travel time and cost, the importance of involving employees in determining strategic goals, and the rising need for virtual meeting rooms have overall increased the spending of companies on Europe Airport Robots Market.

