Pigmented Paper Market Size, Growth, Segments, Forecast Research Report by 2028

The global pigmented paper market is projected to expand at a notable pace owing to its use in multiple sectors such as educational institutions, government & corporate offices, and in the printing & packaging industry, shares Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Pigmented Paper Market-2021-2028.”

Increased awareness towards education development and growing government initiatives towards different sectors is expected to boost the pigmented paper industry. Moreover, packaging experts in industries are shifting towards green packaging, i.e., using paper bag packaging instead of plastic bags. According to a report published in January 2020 by DS Smith, reports that Kemsley Paper Mill, the largest paper recycling mill in the U.K. supplied 400 million bags to retailers of different industries. The use of paper bags is thus positively promoting pigmented paper in the packaging industry. Also, attractive packaging and labels are used by marketers to target their potential customers who will purchase the product.

List of Key Players Covered in the Pigmented Paper Report:

Clariant

BASF

DIC Corporation

Sudarshan Chemical

Chromaflo

Cabot Corporation

Heubach GmbH

Penn Color

Pidilite

Sherwin-Williams

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/pigmented-paper-market-103797

Segmentation:

The market is segmented by type, application, and geography.is divided into pigmented coated paper and pigmented uncoated paper by type. By application, it is segregated into retail packaging, office, stationery, newspaper & magazines, and high-end catalogs. The market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa by geography.

Salient Features of the Report:

The report gives insights about drivers and restraints influencing the pigmented paper industry size, share, and growth. It also identifies all the possible segments present, along with regional growth. It tracks recent mergers, acquisitions, and new product launches. Lastly, it gives information about key players in the market, their top strategies to make informed business decisions, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market’s growth.

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Use in Educational Institution & Publishing Industry Worldwide to Drive Growth

According to a report published by the Economic Times, in December 2017, states that developed nations have 10-15 times per capita paper consumption. Few developing nations, such as India, are also big consumers of pigmented paper since the nation seeks to improve their literacy rate from 70 percent to 90 percent in the upcoming years. This 20 percent of the hike will accelerate the demand for writing, newspaper print, and printing. Besides, pigmented paper is also demanded in FMCG, ready-to-eat, pharmaceuticals, and electronic sectors. Despite technology being prominent, paper is still the most reliable in insurance companies, banks, and hospitals. A survey by Nielsen Book’s in 2017, found that people are inclined towards physical reading of books over e-books in the U.K.

On the contrary, the price of pigmented paper is higher than its other alternatives present in the market and also, digitalization is negatively affecting the market’s revenue.

Get Your Customized Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/pigmented-paper-market-103797

Regional Insights

North America to Dominate the Market; Asia Pacific to Perform Impressively

North America is anticipated to hold a significant share in the printed paper industry. This rise is seen in this region as the U.S. is known to be rigorously involved in R&D and publications. The companies create a high-end catalog to attract consumers. Besides, the best-selling magazines such as Forbes, AARP, National Geographic, People, and the Watchtower are all published in the United States. Also, pigments used in printing are imported from Canada are duty-free in the U.S and Mexico due to enforcement of the United States –MEXICO- Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) in July 1’ 2020, thus fueling the market growth.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also expected to grow substantially in printed paper due to increased advertisement by new industries, organizations, and local retailers in developing countries such as India and China. This will boost the market in a forcible year.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Players to Focus on New Launches and Acquisitions to Strengthen Their Positions

The competitive landscape of this market is varied in nature and characterized by the workings of a few key companies. These companies are mainly focused on introducing new cost-effective products of high efficiency and mergers & acquisitions to bolster the market growth. Below are the latest industry development mentioned;

March 2019: BASF, in partnership with Landa labs, introduced cosmic blue stir in pigment. This new pigment is produced in low time and is cost-effective compared to other pigmented paper.

June 2018: Mondi group acquired Egypt-based paper manufacturer National Company for Papers Products Import & Export S.A.E for €24 million. NPP is the leading producer of paper and paper bags in the Middle East.

Read Related posts:

https://faceblox.mn.co/posts/18960523

https://artiiseoteam.tribe.so/post/face-shields-market-report-price-share-size-development-by-2028-the-global—61af345daf07d85fbc005fd2

https://bipolarjungle.mn.co/posts/18960530

https://www.launchora.com/story/face-shields-market-report-price-share-size-de

https://community-specialists.tribe.so/post/face-shields-market-demand-report-price-forecast-period-2028-the-global-fac–61af3368f2b9cc6dca736681

https://speaknow.tribe.so/post/face-shields-market-report-price-segmentation-share-size-forecast-year-by-2–61af3370dbd20a4c5ced851b

https://apsaraofindia.tribe.so/post/face-shields-market-report-price-segmentation-development-forecast-by-2028—61af337624e4a7811deecf3b

https://aftrword.tribe.so/post/face-shields-market-report-price-segmentation-development-growth-by-2028-th–61af337ef2b9cc0aee736688

https://shraavya.tribe.so/post/face-shields-market-size-share-report-price-and-forecast-by-2028-the-global–61af3387dbd20a3b37ed85c1

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter