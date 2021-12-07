Fabric Air Ducts Market Size, Share Analysis, Growth, Trends, Business Opportunities by 2028

The global fabric air ducts market size will grow considerably because of rising economic development in cities because of urbanization. Fortune Business Insights™ shares this information in its report, titled “Fabric Air Ducts Market 2021-2028.”

Fabric air ducts are circular tube-shaped conduits produced using supple materials, such as fabrics, polyesters, and other materials. They are utilized for ensuring spatial airflow and eliminating excessive heat in residential and commercial spaces. Further, these ducts are being employed as an alternative to heavy aluminum, galvanized steel, and stainless steel materials because of their versatile nature that helps overcome several obstacles caused during heat dissipation.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Fabric Air Ducts Market Report

PRIHODA s.r.o

Durkeesox

KE Fibernetic NA

Clever Engineering (Kent) Ltd

DuctSox Corporation

Airmax International

Hurlstones Northern Ltd

Air Distribution Concepts

Powered Aire

COPE Asia

FabricAir

Firemac Limited

Segments

Based on product type, the market is categorized into polyester, polyethylene fiber, and others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into public, commercial, industrial, and others. It is geographically distributed into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights of the Report

The report comprehensively examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the regional developments on the global market. In addition, it highlights the top market segments and the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the overall market. Furthermore, it studies the strategies undertaken by key competitors in the market.

Drivers and Restraints

Accelerated Urbanization in Developing Countries to Positively Affect Market Growth

With urban areas growing at an unprecedented pace, the adoption of new-age ventilation systems is expected to skyrocket. For example, as per UN’s projections, cities will be home to nearly 68% of the global population by 2050. Over 90% of this increase, according to the US, will be witnessed in the emerging economies of Asia and Africa. Raising awareness of the benefits of green infrastructures among people has bolstered developing countries’ economic growth and development. Rapid urbanization and rising per-capita income of people are also driving the adoption of fabric air ducts in residential buildings and commercial complexes. Moreover, mounting concerns over the escalating levels of urban pollution are pushing consumers to install efficient ventilation systems in their homes and offices, which is also expected to propel the growth of this market.

However, high costs and maintenance for incorporating this equipment will hamper the fabric air ducts market growth.

Regional Insights

Increasing Industrial Automation to Boost the Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the fabric air ducts market share because of the rapidly escalating automation in industries across developing countries. Machinery is used in a large amount in the region to enhance the quality of air ducts.

Advancements in the manufacturing of fabric air ducts in the US and Canada are expected to transform North America into a prominent region for the foreseeable years. Enhancement in the quality of goods produced is expected to open up a huge potential for air duct manufacturers in North America.

The rising awareness about fabric ducts in South America has increased the demand for the product while offering the region’s manufacturers a massive opportunity for expansion activities. The increasing use of such ducts in offices, restaurants, and manufacturing facilities is expected to drive the Europe market.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Employ Strategies to Establish Strong Market Position

The key players in the market have been focusing on aligning their strategies in light of the emerging trends in this market to innovate and launch products that attract a wider range of consumers. The companies have been focusing on improving their production techniques for producing better quality ventilation solutions. For example, fabric air ducts are now being developed for homes to fit into tight spaces. Furthermore, expansion, product launches, and the study of rivals’ strategies have enabled key players to develop business plans to entrench their market position and establish a strong brand image.

Industry Development

2019: PRIHODA renewed its interests in the Asia Pacific region by consolidating its manufacturing plants. It announced the launch of the new Air Tailor development tool to enhance the development of fabric diffusers to improve the sales and marketing of the product in India.

