Triacetate Cellulose Film Market Trends, Growth, Segments, Outlook, Demand by Forecast to 2028

The global triacetate cellulose film market size is anticipated to prolific progress as a result of the increasing demand for novel film solutions for the creation of next-generation displays, highlights Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report titled, “Triacetate Cellulose Market, 2021-2028”.

Characterized by moderate mechanical strength and high moisture regain, triacetate cellulose films are extensively utilized as optical compensation films for liquid-crystal displays (LCDs). For instance, these films deliver unparalleled transparency and unmatched UV-slashing performance in LCDs. Moreover, recent advancements in LCD technology will also stoke the adoption of cellulose triacetate films. In 2018, for instance, a team of researchers from Germany, France, and Russia came out with a path-breaking method to alter the orientation of liquid crystals with an aim to increase the viewing angle of LCDs. Such studies are anticipated to play a critical role in accelerating the market’s growth during the forecast period.

List of Key Players Covered in the triacetate Cellulose Film Market Report

Cayman Chemical

Celanese

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Merck KGaA

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Konica Minolta

The Eastman Kodak Company

Eastman Chemical Company

Segments

On the basis of product type, the global market segments include short cotton-based and wood pulp-based. By application, the market is divided into liquid crystal display (LCD) film, photographic film, and others. Geographically, this market is sectioned into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Highlights

The report contains a detailed analysis of the short-term and long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and provides comprehensive insights into the upcoming opportunities in the market. Further, the report encompasses an in-depth examination of the market, drivers, restraints, and segments, as well as supplies a careful analysis of the regional developments, competitive landscape, and rising investment pockets for the market.

Drivers & Restraints

High Application Potential of Triacetate Cellulose Films to Boost Market Growth

The rigid fibers of triacetates offer superior resistance to deflection and bending, particularly after undergoing treatment in heated conditions. Moreover, they also possess notably high moisture recovery properties and considerably low diffraction, along with excellent mechanical strength. These factors have widened the applicability of cellulose triacetate film solutions, thus impelling market growth.

However, the adoption of these films is contingent on the volatility in raw material prices. Moreover, the manufacturing of triacetate films involves the use of an organic solvent, which poses health and environmental issues. These factors are expected to act as a restraint in the market’s development.

Regional Insights

North America to Present Bright Growth Prospects; Asia Pacific to Register Strong Progress

The triacetate cellulose film market share is dominated by North America. The increasing demand for LCD films, accompanied by a rapidly growing manufacturing sector in the region, is propelling the market growth in the region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific anticipates radical market growth on account of the high growth of the manufacturing sector in the region, backed by countries such as India and China, emerging as the growth leaders for the Asia Pacific region. Europe is anticipated to experience a speedy increase in the demand for triacetate cellulose films on account of the changing consumer preference towards goods packaged using biodegradable materials.

Competitive Landscape

Product Innovations and Technological Advancements Will Pave Way for Future Growth

In the fairly fragmented market for triacetate cellulose films, regional and global players are competing intensely to survive in the COVID-19 period. Top players are adopting different strategies to maintain a strong foothold in the market and also foster a sustained growth trajectory of their businesses.

Industry Development

March 2018: Futurama Group confirmed its collaboration with the sustainable packaging supplier, Bio4Pack GmbH, to entrench its position in the non-plastic, bio-based packaging space. Under the partnership, Futurama will supply cellulose-based films to Bio4Pack under its NatureFlex and Tipa brands.

