Inner Wear Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players Huit, Bluebella, Hanes, Triumph

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Pincesse Tam Tam (France),Agent Provocateur (United Kingdom),Stella McCartney (United Kingdom),Huit (France),Bluebella (United Kingdom),Calvin Klein (United States),Tommy Hilfiger (Netherland),Emporio Armani (Italy),Hanes (United States),Jockey (United States),Aimer (China),Triumph (Switzerland),GUJIN (China)

Scope of the Report of Inner Wear

Inner wear refers to the undergarments wore by men and women. Generally, non appealing undergarments for women are termed as inner wear. Change in womenâ€™s perspective of inner wear from a basic need to aspiration has changed the total outlook of this market. Moreover, this inner wear category is a barometer of consumer buying pattern during the recession because it is a commodity business associated with the day to day necessities. Inner wear basically includes briefs, vests and any of the item worn next to the skin and under clothing



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Mens type, Women type), Application (Adults, Children), Age group (13‐17 years, 18‐35 years, 36 years & above), Price (Luxury, Super-premium, Premium, Medium, Economy, Low-priced apparels), Distribution Channel (Mass merchandisers, Mono brand stores, Specialised stores, Others)

Market Trends:

Customisation in the product portfolios

Increase in the fashion orientation of consumers related to inner wear

Market Drivers:

Changes in lifestyle of consumers and demographic dividend

Rise in awareness on hygiene, boost the inner wear market

Market Opportunities:

Growing internet penetration with the various tech-savvy consumers

Growth in the eCommerce marketl

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Inner Wear Market

Chapter 05 – Global Inner Wear Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Inner Wear Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Inner Wear Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Inner Wear Market

Chapter 09 – Global Inner Wear Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Inner Wear Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

