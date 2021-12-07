Inner Wear Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players Huit, Bluebella, Hanes, Triumph

Inner Wear Market to Show Strong Growth | Leading players Huit, Bluebella, Hanes, Triumph3 min read
Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Inner Wear Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Inner Wear market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
Some of the key players profiled in the study are:
Pincesse Tam Tam (France),Agent Provocateur (United Kingdom),Stella McCartney (United Kingdom),Huit (France),Bluebella (United Kingdom),Calvin Klein (United States),Tommy Hilfiger (Netherland),Emporio Armani (Italy),Hanes (United States),Jockey (United States),Aimer (China),Triumph (Switzerland),GUJIN (China)
Scope of the Report of Inner Wear
Inner wear refers to the undergarments wore by men and women. Generally, non appealing undergarments for women are termed as inner wear. Change in womenâ€™s perspective of inner wear from a basic need to aspiration has changed the total outlook of this market. Moreover, this inner wear category is a barometer of consumer buying pattern during the recession because it is a commodity business associated with the day to day necessities. Inner wear basically includes briefs, vests and any of the item worn next to the skin and under clothing
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
by Type (Mens type, Women type), Application (Adults, Children), Age group (13‐17 years, 18‐35 years, 36 years & above), Price (Luxury, Super-premium, Premium, Medium, Economy, Low-priced apparels), Distribution Channel (Mass merchandisers, Mono brand stores, Specialised stores, Others)
Market Trends:
- Customisation in the product portfolios
- Increase in the fashion orientation of consumers related to inner wear
Market Drivers:
- Changes in lifestyle of consumers and demographic dividend
- Rise in awareness on hygiene, boost the inner wear market
Market Opportunities:
- Growing internet penetration with the various tech-savvy consumers
- Growth in the eCommerce marketl
Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa
Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.
