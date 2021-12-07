Equipment Monitoring Market May Set New Growth Story | General Electric, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation

Equipment monitoring is the process of observation of various parameters such as the lubrication of the equipment, vibrations and disturbances, GPS and noise monitoring and many others. The main purpose of monitoring the equipment is to enhance the performance of the system. The equipment monitoring is comprising of an online and portable monitoring system. In the case online monitoring system, the data can be accessed in real-time than portable equipment monitoring. It finds its application in various industries such as automotive, chemicals, and others.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Emerson Electric (United States),General Electric (United States),Honeywell (United States),National Instruments (United States),SKF (Sweden),Parker-Hannifin (United States),Rockwell Automation (United States),Siemens (Germany),Yokogawa (Japan),PRUFTECHNIK (Germany)

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Equipment Monitoring Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Vibration Monitoring, Thermal Monitoring, Lubrication Monitoring, Corrosion Monitoring, Others (Noise Monitoring, GPS Tracking)), Deployment Type (On-premise, Cloud-based), Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Aerospace & Defense, Building and Construction, Semiconductor & Electronics, Metals & Mining, Chemicals, Automotive & Marine, Food & Beverages, Others), Monitoring Process (Online, Portable)

Market Trend:

Intelligent Electronic IoT Device with Associated Sensors and Cloud Application Software

Market Drivers:

Adoption of Equipment Monitoring Systems in End-Use Industries

Advancement of Wireless Technology in Equipment Monitoring Systems

Market Opportunities:

Huge Investment in Industrial IoT for Remote Monitoring and Connected Technologies

Enabling Industry 4.0 with Integrated Automation & Cloud Innovations

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Equipment Monitoring Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Equipment Monitoring market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Equipment Monitoring Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Equipment Monitoring

Chapter 4: Presenting the Equipment Monitoring Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Equipment Monitoring market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Equipment Monitoring Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

