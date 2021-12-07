Facilities Management Market to Witness Remarkable Growth by Oracle, Trimble, JadeTrack, Apleona

Facility management is a multidisciplinary field dedicated to the coordination of infrastructure, space, organization, and people. It is often associated with the administration of office blocks, sporting complexes, schools, shopping complexes, hotels, manufacturing, hospitals, and convention centers among others. The supportive government initiatives for the development of smart cities and the increasing adoption of smart connected devices and IoT for building automation are the major factors supporting facilities management market growth. Moreover, growing demand from the developing economies expected to fuel market growth during the forecasted period.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

IBM (United States),Oracle (United States),SAP (Germany),MCS Solutions (Belgium),ARCHIBUS (United States),Trimble (United States),CA Technologies (United States),Accruent (United States),Planon (Netherlands),FM Systems (United States),Maintenance Connection (United States),JadeTrack (United States),MetricStream (United States),Facility Management eXpress (United States),Indus Systems (United States),Autodesk (United States),Nemetschek (Germany),OfficeSpace (United States),FacilityONE Technologies (United States),Apleona (Germany),

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Public Administration, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Energy and Utilities, Manufacturing, Construction and Real Estate, Others), Service (Deployment and Integration, Consulting, Auditing and Quality Assessment, Support and Maintenance, SLA Management), Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), Solution (Integrated Workplace Management System, Building Information Modeling, Facility Operations and Security Management (Lighting Control, HVAC Control, Video Surveillance and Access Control, Emergency and Incident Management), Facility Environment Management (Sustainability Management, Waste Management), Facility Property Management (Lease Accounting and Real Estate Management, Asset Maintenance Management, Workspace and Relocation Management, Reservation Management))

Market Trend:

Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Facilities Management Solutions

Emphasizing On Implementation of Digital Twin Technology in Facility Asset Management Solutions

Market Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of Smart Connected Devices and IoT for Building Automation

Emergence of the SaaS Deployment Model for Facilities Management Solutions

Market Opportunities:

Growing Focus on Integrating Building Information Modeling with Facility Management Solutions

Rising Demand from the Developing Economies

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Facilities Management Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Facilities Management market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Facilities Management Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Facilities Management

Chapter 4: Presenting the Facilities Management Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Facilities Management market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Facilities Management Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

