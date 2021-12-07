Contingent Workforce Management Market May Set Massive Growth by 2026 | DCR Workforce, Avature, Kineo

Contingent Workforce Management is the practice of directing and controlling a firm’s contingent workforce, including anyone who does work for an organization on a non-permanent basis and it also encompasses finance, security, compliance, legal and risk management components in many cases. This software allows users to manage, engage and drive stakeholder collaboration all from a single, integrated platform. It helps to build resilience and agility into business with a well-managed, highly skilled, flexible workforce.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

SAP SE (Germany),Beeline (United States),DCR Workforce (United States),Upwork Inc. (United States),Avature (United States),Neeyamo Enterprise Solutions (India),SAP Fieldglass (United States),Impartx Inc. (United States),Kineo (United Kingdom),Saba Software (India)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Software, Cloud-based Solution), Application (SMBs, Large Businesses), Platform (Desktop, Laptop, Mobile), Deployment (Cloud-based, Web-based), Pricing Model (Subscription (Annual, Monthly, Quarterly), One Time License, Free Trial)

Market Trend:

Increased Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions

Market Drivers:

High Benefits such as Ability to Engage, Manage and Drive Stakeholder Collaboration all From a Single, integrated Platform

Increased Applications of Contingent Workforce Management

Market Opportunities:

Growing Demand from End-users

Increasing Demand from Various Industries

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Contingent Workforce Management Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Contingent Workforce Management market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Contingent Workforce Management Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Contingent Workforce Management

Chapter 4: Presenting the Contingent Workforce Management Market Factor Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Contingent Workforce Management market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Contingent Workforce Management Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

