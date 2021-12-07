Neurorehabilitation Gaming Systems Market to Set Phenomenal Growth by 2028

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Neurorehabilitation is a complex medical process that aims to aid recovery from a nervous system injury and to minimize and compensate for any functional alterations resulting from it. Neurological rehabilitation aims to improve function, reduce symptoms, and improve the wellbeing of people with diseases, trauma, or disorders of the nervous system trauma such as the brain and spinal cord injury.

The neurorehabilitation gaming systems market is expected to witness a profitable growth owing to the rise in neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, stroke, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, and essential tremors. Moreover, the rise in neurological disorders has heightened the demand for neurorehabilitation gaming systems, which is positively influencing the growth of the market.

1. Barron Associates Inc.

2. Jintronix

3. MindMaze

4. Neofect

5. Nintendo Co., Ltd

6. XRHealth

Segmentation

The neurorehabilitation gaming systems market is segmented on the basis of component, application and modality. Based on component, the market is segmented as hardware and software. On the basis of application, the market is categorized as stroke, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and others. On the basis of modality, the market is categorized as PC and tablet/smartphone.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Neurorehabilitation Gaming Systems Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Neurorehabilitation Gaming Systems Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Neurorehabilitation Gaming Systems Market – By Component

1.3.2 Neurorehabilitation Gaming Systems Market – By Application

1.3.3 Neurorehabilitation Gaming Systems Market – By Modality

1.3.4 Neurorehabilitation Gaming Systems Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. NEUROREHABILITATION GAMING SYSTEMS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. NEUROREHABILITATION GAMING SYSTEMS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

