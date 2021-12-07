mHealth Market Trends, Business Growth, Share, Size and Forecast to 2025

The mHealth market was valued at US$ 22,722.1 million in 2017 and it is projected to reach US$ 246,820.4 million in 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.3% from 2016 to 2025.

mHealth is a technique that includes the use of mobile commination devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, PDAs (personal digital assistants) and other wireless devices for distributing health services and information. Mobile health (mHealth) unlocks the new opportunities for improving monitoring of chronic conditions and help with developing the prevention aspect of the healthcare system. mHealth enables to offer the services on consultation, care management, diagnosis, and self-management services by using information & communication technologies (ICT).

It involves a wide variety of technologies and tactics to deliver virtual medical, health, and education services to the users. mHealth is a collection of means that is used to enhance care and education delivery. mHealth include instruments, apparatus, machines or software (including mobile applications) that are involved in the delivery of healthcare services.

Some of the companies competing in the mHealth Market are

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Athenahealth, Inc..

Honeywell Life Care Solutions

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Omron Corporation

Masimo.

Agamatrix, Inc.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the mHealth Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the mHealth Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for mHealth Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Smartphones are knows as significantly auspicious tools that helps to change the health-related behaviors and to manage chronic conditions. The smartphones also contribute to make healthcare practices more easy and manageable by, collecting health data or healthcare information and offer services to the patients. The mHealth technology is a tool that supports treatments, disease surveillance and chronic disease management. Due to the easy access and vast variety of applications, the large number of people can use these mobile health apps.

