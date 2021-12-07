Patient Portal Market Trends, Growth Factors, Business Growth and Forecast to 2027

The patient portal market was valued at US$ 2,185.71 million in 2019 and it is projected to reach US$ 8,938.75 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2020–2027.

The patient portal is a web-based solution that is connected with the electronic health records and allows patients to access their health records. Patients can share their health information and communicate remotely. The factors such as increasing adoption of EHR and government regulations mandating maintain health records are driving the growth of the market. Many healthcare institutes are currently focusing on the adoption of technologies and implementation of digital platforms. These platforms are preliminarily intended to generate patient database and utilization of it for disease diagnosis and treatment decisions. Additionally, the growth of global patient portals market is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growing adoption of big data and health IT tools, increasing number of strategic initiatives taken by governments, and growing number of hospitals. However, the lack of awareness about software in emerging nations and concerns regarding data privacy restrain the market growth.

Some of the companies competing in the Patient Portal Market are

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

McKESSON CORPORATION

Optum, Inc.

athenahealth, Inc. (Veritas Capital)

Epic Systems Corporation

Greenway Health, LLC

CureMD Healthcare

General Electric Company

NEXTGEN HEALTHCARE INFORMATION SYSTEM, LLC

Increasing adoption of patient-centric approach by healthcare payers and rising demand for electronic health records (EHRs) are contributing to the growth of the patient portal market. EHRs are becoming increasingly popular as the digitalization ‘of the healthcare industry is growing at a significant rate. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 50% of upper-middle- and high-income countries have adopted national EHR systems.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Patient Portal Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Patient Portal Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Patient Portal Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

