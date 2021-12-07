Polymeric Adhesive Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polymeric Adhesive in global, including the following market information: Global Polymeric Adhesive Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions) Global Polymeric Adhesive Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (MT) Global top five Polymeric Adhesive companies in 2020 (%) The global Polymeric Adhesive market was valued at xx million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2027, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. We surveyed the Polymeric Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks. Total Market by Segment: Global Polymeric Adhesive Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) Global Polymeric Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%) Thermosetting Adhesive Thermoplastic Adhesive Others

Global Polymeric Adhesive Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) Global Polymeric Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%) Aerospace Mechanics Textile

Global Polymeric Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (MT) Global Polymeric Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%) North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Polymeric Adhesive revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Polymeric Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2020 (%) Key companies Polymeric Adhesive sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (MT) Key companies Polymeric Adhesive sales share in global market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include: 3M H.B. Fuller BASF Ashland DowDuPont Hexcel RLA Devcon GS Polymers Laticrete Royal Adhesives

