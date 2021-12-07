Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Lingerie is fashionable and typically alluring undergarments. Lingerie includes undergarments using flexible, stretchy, sheer, or decorative materials like Lycra, nylon (nylon tricot), polyester, satin, lace, silk and sheer fabric. Certain cotton or synthetic undergarments are also lingerie.Women tactile feel of luxury fabrics against bare skin is hard to beat. No synthetic comes close to the feel of pure silk, gossamer chiffon and delicate high quality lace. Attributes could include the finest fabrics and trims, pieces sewn in small lots, hand-dyed fabrics, high-profile photoshoots, or simply a remarkable aesthetic. Global Luxury Lingerie key players include Savage&Fenty, Third Love, Adore Me, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 10%. Europe is the largest market, with a share about 35%, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, both have a share about 60 percent. In terms of product, Bra is the largest segment, with a share over 45%. And in terms of application, the largest application is Offline Sales, followed by Online Sales.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Luxury Lingerie Market In 2020, the global Luxury Lingerie market size was US$ 10070 million and it is expected to reach US$ 17520 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2027. Global Luxury Lingerie Scope and Market Size Luxury Lingerie market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Luxury Lingerie market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Luxury Lingerie market is segmented into Bra Knickers and Panties Body Suit Leg Garters Others

Segment by Distribution Channel, the Luxury Lingerie market is segmented into Offline Sales Online Sales

Regional and Country-level Analysis: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Luxury Lingerie Market Share Analysis Luxury Lingerie market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Luxury Lingerie product introduction, recent developments, Luxury Lingerie sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include: Agent Provocateur Honey Birdette Savage&Fenty MarieMur Skims Third Love Adore Me Lounge Lingerie La Perla Fleur du Mal Coco de Mer Cosabella Bordelle Pleasurements Cuup

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Luxury Lingerie Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Bra

1.2.3 Knickers and Panties

1.2.4 Body Suit

1.2.5 Leg Garters

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Distribution Channel

1.3.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size Growth Rate by Distribution Channel

1.3.2 Offline Sales

1.3.3 Online Sales

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Luxury Lingerie Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Luxury Lingerie Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Luxury Lingerie Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Luxury Lingerie Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Luxury Lingerie by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Luxury Lingerie Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Luxury Lin

