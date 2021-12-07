December 7, 2021

South America Agriculture Drone Service Market is blooming at a CAGR value of 27.0% from 2020 to 2027.

The South America agriculture drone service market was valued at US$ 9.66 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 64.02 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.0% from 2020 to 2027.

According to The Business Market Insights South America Agriculture Drone Service Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The South America Agriculture Drone Service Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the South America Agriculture Drone Service Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

The agricultural sector in South America is upgrading its operations with advanced technologies to reduce time required to perform various processes and improve the overall productivity. The famers are adopting new machines to ease farming processes by replacing traditional time-consuming methods. Technological advancements in farming such as low-cost tractors, advanced farming equipment, and drones are offering enhanced benefits to the farmers. Thus, they are moving toward automation and digital platforms, thereby contributing to the market growth. The rising population of techno-savvy farmers in South America and changing attitude toward drone services are propelling the market growth.

Some of the companies competing in the South America Agriculture Drone Service Market are Brugg Group Ag,Cleveland Cable Company,Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.,General Cable Technologies Corporation,Leoni Ag,Ls Cable & System Ltd.,Nexans,Prysmian Group,Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

South America Agriculture Drone Service Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Fixed Wing
  • Rotary Wing
  • Hybrid

By Services

  • Surveying Mapping
  • Inspection
  • Aerial Photography
  • Spraying

Reasons to Buy Report

  • To understand the South America agriculture drone service market landscape and identify market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return
  • To stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for the market
  • To efficiently plan M&A and partnership deals in the market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales
  • To make business decisions from perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segments in the market
  • To obtain market revenue forecast by various segments from 2020–2027.

 

