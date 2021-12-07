Global Plant Growth Regulators Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Plant growth regulators is substance or mixture of substances specified, through physiological action, to speed up or slow down the rate of growth or maturation, or otherwise alter the behavior of plants. This report mainly covers the plant growth regulator product type auxins, cytokinins and gibberellins, they are used for growth regulation in cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, turfs, ornamentals and others. Major manufacturers in the global night vision goggles market include Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical, Shanghai Tongrui Biotech, Jiangxi Xinruifeng Biochemical, Sichuan Longmang Fusheng Biotech, etc.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Plant Growth Regulators Market In 2020, the global Plant Growth Regulators market size was US$ 102 million and it is expected to reach US$ 118.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2027. Global Plant Growth Regulators Scope and Market Size Plant Growth Regulators market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Plant Growth Regulators market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Plant Growth Regulators market is segmented into Auxins Cytokinins Gibberellins

Segment by Application, the Plant Growth Regulators market is segmented into Cereals & Grains Fruits & Vegetables Oilseeds & Pulses Turfs Ornamentals

Regional and Country-level Analysis: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Plant Growth Regulators Market Share Analysis Plant Growth Regulators market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Plant Growth Regulators product introduction, recent developments, Plant Growth Regulators sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include: Valent Fine Americas FMC Syngenta Bayer CropScience DuPont GroSpurt Basf Amvac Arysta LifeScience Acadian Seaplants Helena Chemical Agri-Growth International Nufarm Zhejiang Qianjiang Biochemical Shanghai Tongrui Biotech Jiangxi Xinruifeng Biochemical Sichuan Longmang Fusheng Biotech

