Global Butyl Rubber Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2021-2027

Butyl rubber is the foundation of today?s butyl rubber technology. Butyl rubber is a copolymer of isobutylene and a small amount of isoprene providing for a highly saturated backbone. The primary properties of butyl rubber are excellent air-barrier performance, good flex fatigue and vibration damping. Global Butyl Rubber main players are ExxonMobil, Lanxess, PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim, JSR, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 80%. North America is the largest market, with a share nearly 30%.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Butyl Rubber Market In 2020, the global Butyl Rubber market size was US$ 5067 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6941.8 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2027. Global Butyl Rubber Scope and Market Size Butyl Rubber market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Butyl Rubber market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type, the Butyl Rubber market is segmented into Regular Butyl Rubber Chlorinated Butyl Rubber Brominated Butyl Rubber

Segment by Application, the Butyl Rubber market is segmented into Tire Medical Materials Adhesives and Sealants Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Butyl Rubber Market Share Analysis Butyl Rubber market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2016-2021. Details included are company description, major business, Butyl Rubber product introduction, recent developments, Butyl Rubber sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include: ExxonMobil Lanxess PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim Sibur JSR Sinopec Beijing Yanshan Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo) Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material Panjin Heyun Group

