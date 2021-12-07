Europe E-Invoicing Market To Rise At 17.1% CAGR By 2027, Spurred By Covid-19 Pandemic | Business Market Insights

The Europe e-Invoicing market is expected to reach US$ 4,217.6 Mn by 2027 from US$ 1,241.7 Mn in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2020 to 2027.

The “Europe E-Invoicing Market” is growing with the rising adoption of these solutions in segments such as business-to-business (B2B), business-to-customer (B2C), and business-to-government. E-Invoicing refers to the electronic generation of invoice as well as exchange of this e-invoice between buyers and suppliers. Various countries define e-Invoicing differently as per the regulations and nature of businesses prevalent in these countries. The e-Invoicing market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into cloud and on-premises. Further, the market based on end user is segmented into B2B, B2C, and others.

Factors driving the market growth in this region include the with adoption of e-invoicing, businesses can save substantial costs related to in Invoicing generation and transmission to end customers. The automation of Invoicing process through e-Invoicing strategically and operationally benefits the buyers, suppliers, and managers. A few of their benefits include reduced costs, increased accuracy, faster payments, enhanced productivity, eco-friendliness, improved cash management, and improved compliance.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe E-Invoicing market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Europe E-Invoicing market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major key players covered in this report:

1. Basware Corporation

2. Cegedim SA

3. Comarch SA

4. Coupa Software Inc.

5. IBM Corporation

6. SAP SE

7. The Sage Group plc

8. Tradeshift

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Europe E-Invoicing market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Europe E-Invoicing market segments and regions.

EUROPE E-INVOICINGMARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

• Cloud

• On-Premises

By End User

• B2B

• B2C

• Others

Reasons to buy report

• It provides understanding of the Europe, E-Invoicing market landscape and identifies market segments that are most likely to guarantee a strong return.

• It guides stay ahead of the race by comprehending the ever-changing competitive landscape for the Europe E-Invoicing market.

• It helps efficiently plan merger and acquisition, and partnership deals in the E-invoicing market by identifying market segments with the most promising probable sales

• It facilitates knowledgeable business decision-making through perceptive and comprehensive analysis of market performance of various segments pertaining to the Europe E-Invoicing market.

• It provides market revenue forecast of the market based on various segments for the period from 2020 to 2027

The research on the Europe E-Invoicing market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe E-Invoicing market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe E-Invoicing market.

