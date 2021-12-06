Displacement Measurement Sensors Keyword Market Report Size, Growth, Share, and Opportunities by 2028

Displacement sensors, also called displacement gauges, are devices that measure the distance between an object’s current position and its reference point. These are used to determine an object’s thickness, height, and width by measuring its dimensions. Non-contact measurement using the magnetic field, light or sound waves, and direct contact with an item are two ways that displacement sensors function. Displacement sensors are utilized in a variety of applications, including detecting stacked printed circuit boards (PCBs), positioning electronics components on the PCB during manufacturing, and many others.

Significantly increasing industrial automation, as well as a growing electronics industry due to substantial rise in the demand for smartphones and other electronic products, are the primary factors driving the global displacement measurement sensors market over the forecast period.

Leading Displacement Measurement Sensors Market Players:

OMRON Corporation

Lion Precision

Panasonic Corp

Micro-Epsilon

RIFTEK LLC

KEYENCE CORPORATION

Autonics Corporation

Ixthus Instrumentation

HBK

SICK AG

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis –

By Product Type (Laser Distance Measurement Sensor, Ultrasonic Distance Measurement Sensor, LED Distance Measurement Sensor, Photoelectric Distance Measurement Sensor, Others); Application (Automotive, Aerospace and Military, Industrial Automation, Construction, Electronics and Photovoltaic, Logistics, Others)

The COVID-19 IMPACT outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting economies and industries in various countries due to government-imposed lockdowns and travel bans, and business shutdowns. The consumer goods is one of the major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns. The shutdown of various plants and factories in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa has restricted the global supply chain and negatively impacted the manufacturing activities, delivery schedules, and product sales. Furthermore, various companies have already predicted possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products

