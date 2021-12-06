Automotive Power Electronics Market Future Estimations with Top Key Players by 2028 | Danfoss Group, Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Toshiba Corporation

The “Global Automotive Power Electronics Market Analysis to 2028” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Automotive Power Electronics market with detailed market segmentation by electric vehicle type, type, component, application, and geography. The global Automotive Power Electronics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Major Players in the market are:

Infineon Technologies AG Renesas Electronics Corporation Vishay Intertechnology Inc. Robert Bosch GmbH Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Qualcomm Technologies Inc. ON Semiconductor Corporation NXP Semiconductors GAN Systems Inc. Rohm Corporation ltd.

Scope of Automotive Power Electronics Market:

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Automotive Power Electronics Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Automotive Power Electronics Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Automotive Power Electronics Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Market Segmentation

Based on electric vehicle type, the market is segmented as battery electric vehicle, hybrid electric vehicle, plug-in hybrid vehicle and fuel cell electric vehicle

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into engine electronics, transmission electronics, chassis electronics, active safety, driver assistance and passenger assistance

Based on component, the market is segmented into sensor, power integrated circuit and micro controller unit

On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into powertrain & chassis, body electronics, safety & security and infotainment & telematics

Impact Of Covid-19 On Market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Shutdown of various plants and factories has affected the global supply chains and negatively impacted the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and sales of products in global market.

Further, in the research report, the following points are included along with an in-depth study of each point:

* Production Analysis– Production is analyzed with respect to different regions, types, and applications. Here, the price analysis of various Market key players is also covered.

* Sales and Revenue Analysis– Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the global market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

* Supply and Consumption– In continuation of sales, this section studies the supply and consumption of the Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

* Other analyses– Apart from the information, trade and distribution analysis for the Market, contact information of major manufacturers, suppliers and key consumers are also given. Also, SWOT analysis for new projects and feasibility analysis for new investment are included.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Drivers:

Surging demand of worthy features in terms of safety and assistance and rapid development in electric vehicles

Growing demand for advanced safety, convenience, and comfort systems

Restraints:

High cost of production occurs in designing of a system plus heavy weight material, resulting directly increase in the cost of a vehicle and below the standard quality

