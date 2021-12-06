Dashboard Cameras Market: Fairly Valued with a Measurable Competitive Advantage | Top Players – Hewlett-Packard Company , DOD-Tech Co. Ltd. ,ABEO Company Co. Ltd.

The Latest research coverage on Dashboard Cameras Market provides a detailed overview and accurate market size. The study is designed considering current and historical trends, market development and business strategies taken up by leaders and new industry players entering the market. Furthermore, study includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets along with country level market size breakdown to identify potential gaps and opportunities to better investigate market status, development activity, value and growth patterns.

Dashboard cameras are onboard cameras that usually capture and record through a vehicles front windscreen and sometimes rear or other windows. Dashboard cameras market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing occurrences displaying footage of road accidents and technological advancement. There has been significant rise in number of shipments of dash cams with figure stood up 285,000 in United States alone in 2017, so the future for dashboard cameras looks promising. The major companies are adding more proven technologies systematically and strategically in Asia-Pacific countries as these countries are focused on fastest-growing verticals in the high-resolution feed and real streaming media mirror.

In April 2019, Kent launched a dashboard camera called the CamEye which is beneficial in providing 4G connectivity and also tracks the real-time GPS location of a car. It also offers live video streaming cameras on the mobile phone through the cellphone application.

Hewlett-Packard Company (United States), DOD-Tech Co. Ltd. (China) ,ABEO Company Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Aiptek Inc. (Taiwan) ,Garmin (United States) ,LG Corporation (South Korea) ,Qrontech Co. Ltd. (Korea) ,Pittasoft Co. Ltd. (Korea) ,Satechi Baravon (United States),

Type (Basic Dashboard Cameras, Advanced Dashboard Cameras, Smart Dashboard Cameras), Application (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Other), Display Resolutions (SD, HD, Full-HD, 4K), Technology (Single Lens, Multi Lens, Rearview Dashboard Cameras), Outlook (1-Channel, 2-Channel)

Market Trends:

Collaboration and Tie Up Of Leading Players

Value Oriented Consumers

Market Drivers:

Increase Preference Among Motorist Boost the Dashboard Cameras Market.

Increase Awareness among the Global Population Regarding Car Digital Video Recorders.

Challenges:

Limitation on the Government Rules and Regulation are Anticipated to Challenge the Market.

Opportunities:

Rising Incidents of Road Rage Leads to Grow the Dashboard Cameras Market.

Upsurge Demand Prevent Against Staged Accidents.

