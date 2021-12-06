December 6, 2021

Asia-Pacific Aircraft MRO Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies, Market Growth, Service, Forecast To 2028

The APAC aircraft MRO market is expected to grow from US$ 15.61 billion in 2021 to US$ 23.07 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.7 % from 2021 to 2028.

The APAC is a diverse region that houses more than 4 billion population, and also comprises of dynamic economies that cumulatively generate 35% of the global GDP. The aviation industry in the region is widely a pivotal contributor to its social and economic development. In the year 2017, Asia Pacific surpassed North America in terms of the leading digital travel market.

Major key players covered in this report:

  • AAR
  • Barnes Group Inc.
  • Collins Aerospace
  • Delta TechOps
  • FLTechnics, UAB.
  • GE Aviation
  • Lufthansa Technik
  • Rolls-Royce plc.
  • Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd

APAC Aircraft MRO Market Segmentation

APAC Aircraft MRO Market – By Component

  • Engine MRO
  • Avionics MRO
  • Airframe MRO
  • Cabin MRO
  • Landing Gear MRO
  • Others

APAC Aircraft MRO Market – By Aircraft Type

  • Fixed Wing Aircraft
  • Rotary Wing Aircraft

The research on the Asia-Pacific Aircraft MRO market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Asia-Pacific Aircraft MRO market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Asia-Pacific Aircraft MRO market.

