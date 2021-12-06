Europe Colorectal Cancer Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.5% in 2020-2027 with Top key players Epigenomics AG, Novigenix SA

Europe, the colorectal cancer market, is anticipated to reach US$ 5,573.2 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,241.2 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020-2027.

The rise of the colorectal cancer market is driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer, and benefits offered by generic drugs that are boosting the market over the years. But, pricing pressure on drug manufacturers is likely to hinder the growth of the market in the future years.

Major key players covered in this report:

Epigenomics AG

Novigenix SA

Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty Ltd.

EDP Biotech Corporation

Volitionrx Limited

Abbott Laboratories

Amgen Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bruker Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Natera, Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc.

EUROPE COLORECTAL CANCER – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Modality

Diagnosis Type Immunohistochemistry Stool Test Flexible Sigmoidoscopy Colonoscopy CEA Test Others

Therapy Type Chemotherapy Alkylating Agent Antimetabolites Others Immunotherapy Panitumumab Cetuximab Bevacizumab Others Chemoprotectant Others

Imaging Type Computed Tomography (CT) Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Others



By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostic and Research Laboratories

The research on the Europe Colorectal Cancer market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Europe Colorectal Cancer market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Europe Colorectal Cancer market.

