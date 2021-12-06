Polyurethane Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Polyurethane Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-20271 min read
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Additives in global, including the following market information:
Global Polyurethane Additives Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)
Global Polyurethane Additives Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)
Global top five Polyurethane Additives companies in 2020 (%)
The global Polyurethane Additives market was valued at 2070.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2371.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyurethane Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polyurethane Additives Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyurethane Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)
Catalysts
Surfactants
Fillers
Others
Global Polyurethane Additives Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyurethane Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)
Automotive & Transportation
Building & Construction
Bedding & Furniture
Others
Global Polyurethane Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Polyurethane Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6609645/global-polyurethane-additives-2021-2027-583