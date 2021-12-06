Polyurethane Additives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polyurethane Additives in global, including the following market information:

Global Polyurethane Additives Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)

Global Polyurethane Additives Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT)

Global top five Polyurethane Additives companies in 2020 (%)

The global Polyurethane Additives market was valued at 2070.9 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 2371.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polyurethane Additives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polyurethane Additives Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyurethane Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Catalysts

Surfactants

Fillers

Others

Global Polyurethane Additives Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyurethane Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Automotive & Transportation

Building & Construction

Bedding & Furniture

Others

Global Polyurethane Additives Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Polyurethane Additives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

