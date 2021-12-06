Asia Pacific Smart Collar Tags for Cow Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2019–2027| Study by Business Market Insights

According to The Business Market Insights Asia Pacific Smart Collar Tags for Cow Market report 2027, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Smart Collar Tags for Cow Market Research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Asia Pacific Smart Collar Tags for Cow Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

Smart Collar Tags for Cow market in the Asia Pacific is expected to reach US$ 124.3 million in 2027 from US$ 54.2 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.0% from 2020-2027

Smart collar tags for cow are the introduction of the Internet of things (IoT) technology in the livestock industry that brought new solutions for dairy farmers to manage the livestock more effectively. New smart technologies, such as real-time animal activity monitoring, automated feeding systems, and health tracking devices, have boosted the revenue margin for dairy farmers. The cost-saving benefits experienced after mounting the collars on a cow is one of the key factors for the smart collar tag for cow market growth. Dairy farmers and ranchers are adopting smart collars to locate and monitor the cow’s activities.

Some of the companies competing in the Asia Pacific Smart Collar Tags for Cow Market are

Afimilk Ltd

BouMatic

CowManager B.V

Lely

SCR Dairy

Asia Pacific Smart Collar Tags for Cow Market research study involved the extensive usage of both primary and secondary data sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry, including market environment, competitive landscape, historical data, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry, and market risks, opportunities, market barriers, and challenges.

