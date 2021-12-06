December 6, 2021

Global Building and Construction Plastics Market Insights and Forecast to 2027

Building and Construction Plastics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Building and Construction Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

Segment by Type Thermoplastics Thermosetting Plastics

Segment by Application Residential Industry

 

By Company DowDuPont BASF Borealis DSM Solvay Arkema PetroChina Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Dragon Building Products Sinomach General

Production by Region North America Europe China Japan

Consumption by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Australia Taiwan Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Philippines Vietnam Latin America Mexico Brazil Argentina Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Building and Construction Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Building and Construction Plastics Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Thermoplastics
1.2.3 Thermosetting Plastics
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Building and Construction Plastics Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Industry
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Building and Construction Plastics Production
2.1 Global Building and Construction Plastics Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Building and Construction Plastics Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Building and Construction Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Building and Construction Plastics Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Building and Construction Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan

3 Global Building and Construction Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Building and Construction Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Building and Construction Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Building and Construction Plastics Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

