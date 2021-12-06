GCC Functional Food Market is Going to Boom | Almarai, Nestle, Danone

Functional Food comprise of all those food products which provide additive health benefits other than its existing nutrients benefit. The functional foods can be categorised under bakery, cereals, meat, oils, soy products and others. The drivers of this food are majorly driven by rising disposable incomes, changing life styles and increasing tendency among the masses to consume health beneficiary food which was stimulated by recent pandemic. E-Commerce and Grocery Delivery Platforms are expected to grow in popularity and account for largest distributional channel network in the coming few years. Meat Products remain as the dominant segment in products section, which is expected to remain the same.

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “GCC Functional Food Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the GCC Functional Food market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Almarai Company (Saudi Arabia) ,Alyasra Foods (Kuwait) ,Kraft Foods (United States) ,AL Rawaby Dairy (United Arab Emirates) ,Oman Flour Mills Company (Oman) ,Nestle S.A. (Switzerland) ,Danone S.A. (France) ,Al Ain Farms (United Arab Emirates) ,Al Ghurair Foods (United Arab Emirates) ,Del Monte Foods, Inc. (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Bakery & Cereals, Dairy Products, Meat, Fish & Eggs, Soy Products, Fats & Oils, Others), Distribution Channel (Online {E-Commerce Stores}, Offline {Speciality Stores, Hyper Markets, Super Markets, Departmental Stores and Convenience Stores}), Ingredients (Probiotics, Minerals, Proteins, Dietary Fibers, Vitamins, Others), Packaging (Packets and Pouches, Rectangular Trays, Paper Boxes, Glass Containers, Others)



Market Trends:

Rising Consciousness about Health Stimulated by Recent Pandemic

Market Drivers:

Increasing Disposable Income of Individuals

Rising Food and Beverage Industrial Infrastructure

Market Opportunities:

Innovation in Food Products to Attain a Competitive Edge

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global GCC Functional Food Market

Chapter 05 – Global GCC Functional Food Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global GCC Functional Food Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global GCC Functional Food Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global GCC Functional Food Market

Chapter 09 – Global GCC Functional Food Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global GCC Functional Food Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

