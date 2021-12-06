Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Alcatel-Lucent, Amdocs, IBM

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on “Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market Insights, to 2026″ with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Telecom Billing Outsourcing market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Alcatel-Lucent (France),Amdocs (United States),Convergys (United States),Ericsson (Sweden),Fujitsu (Japan),IBM (United States),TCS (India),WNS (India),SAP (Germany) ,HPE (United States)

Scope of the Report of Telecom Billing Outsourcing

The telecommunications industry is one of the high growth industries, as this industry is seeing continuous technology development with the advent of the smartphone, faster connectivity, and solutions. For this growing demand, the telecom companies require to update their services over time. For this business process outsourcing is coming in the market trend as a strategic way for telecom companies to enhance their businesses. Telecommunication billing outsourcing has raised its demand with the last step of updates on networks and services. According to our study, the global telecom outsourcing market is expected to ~4.5% CAGR by 2026. In this outsourcing service, the companies are offering end-to-end billing systems for any type of communications service provider. Billing facilitates advanced convergence in multiple dimensions, supporting all telecommunications technologies and all standards considering the latest TAP/RAP, IMS specifications and along with that it is also prepared for the 5G and IoT.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Application (Revenue Management, Account Management, Customer Management, Traffic Management, Billing and Provisioning, Others), Billing (Convergent, Prepaid, Postpaid, Interconnect, Roaming, Embedded, Others), Organizations Size (Small and Medium Organizations, Large Size Organizations), Telecom Operator (Mobile Operators {Mobile Network Operator, Mobile Virtual Network Operator, and Mobile Virtual Network Enabler}, Internet Service Providers, Satellite Communication Providers, Cable Network Providers), Offerings (Solutions, Services)



Market Trends:

High Adoption for the Convergent Billing Solutions from the Telecom Service Providers, along with that it also Provides the Centralized Customer Care and Supports for the Telecom Subscribers

Market Drivers:

Rapid Growth in Mobile Subscribers

Rising Demand for High-Quality Services

Market Opportunities:

The appearance of Cloud-Based Billing Services and the Development of Next-Generation Technologies Will Provide Strong Growth in the Future for the Telecom Services

The rise in Operating Costs are Driving to the Growing Demand of Telecomm Billing and Revenue Management



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extract from Table of Content:

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market

Chapter 05 – Global Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market – Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market Background

Chapter 07 — Global Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market

Chapter 09 – Global Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Telecom Billing Outsourcing Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology

