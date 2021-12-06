Brugada Syndrome Market Business Module, Types, Top Manufacturers And Detailed Business Analysis Till 2028

Brugada syndrome is a genetic disease into which abnormal electrical activity within the heart, which in result increases the risk of sudden cardiac arrest and death. In some cases, the irregular heart rhythm usually occurs when a patient is at rest and may be triggered by a fever. However, signs and symptoms of this fatal Brugada syndrome include, irregular heartbeats or palpitations, and extremely fast and chaotic heartbeat. The signs and symptoms of Brugada syndrome are similar to some other heart rhythm related problems such as arrhythmia and other heart conditions.

The growth drivers for Brugada Syndrome Market includes rising geriatric population across the globe, increasing prevalence of heart diseases along with the strong reimbursement policies is about to boost market growth during the forecast period. Whereas, high cost associated with treatment options is about to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Some of the companies competing in the Brugada Syndrome Market are

GeneDX

PGxHealth

Abbott

Medtronic

Pfizer Inc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Glaxosmithkline

Eli Lilly Company

GE Healthcare

Taj Pharmaceuticals

The Brugada Syndrome market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment and end user. On the basis of diagnosis it is segmented into electrocardiogram, electrophysiology test and genetic testing. On basis of treatment it is segmented into implantable cardioverter defibrillator and drugs therapy. And finally on its end use in hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Brugada Syndrome Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Brugada Syndrome Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Brugada Syndrome Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

