Medical Laser Fibers Market Estimated to Expand at a Robust CAGR by 2028

The key factors such as increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in medical lasers are likely to boost the market growth, whereas, continued adoption of fiber lasers over conventional lasers is likely to be a prevalent trend in the future years. The Asia Pacific region market is the fastest-growing market among all regions and is expected to grow with CAGR of 12.3%. This market is expected to reach US$ 304.99 in 2027 from US$ 109.35 Mn in 2018. Major driving factors such as increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements in medical lasers are expected to drive the market growth.

The global medical laser fibers market, based on the type was segmented into reusable medical laser fibers and disposable medical laser fibers. In 2018, the reusable laser fibers segment held the largest market share of 57.9% of the medical laser fibers market, by type. The reusable laser fibers are cost-effective and durable solutions over the disposable variants that make them account for a dominant share in the market. However, the disposable laser fibers segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 11.6% over the coming years. The high growth of the segment attributes to the effective performance exhibited by these fibers incomparable costs to the reusable counterparts.

Here we have listed the top Medical Laser Fibers Market companies

Clarion Medical Technologies Lumenis biolitec AG BD Boston Scientific Corporation Olympus Corporation Cook KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG Richard Wolf GmbH IPG Photonics Corporation

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Medical Laser Fibers Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Medical Laser Fibers Market Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Medical Laser Fibers Market Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

Segmentation

The global medical laser fibers market, based on the application was segmented into urology, ophthalmology, cardiovascular, respiratory, neurology, and other applications. In 2018, the urology segment held the largest share of the market, by the application. The highest share of urology segment attributes to the high prevalence of patients suffering from the urological diseases treated with medical laser systems.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Medical Laser Fibers Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Medical Laser Fibers Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

