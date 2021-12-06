December 6, 2021

Technical Textile Chemicals Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

This report contains market size and forecasts of Technical Textile Chemicals in global, including the following market information:

Global Technical Textile Chemicals Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions)Global Technical Textile Chemicals Market Sales, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, (K MT) Global top five Technical Textile Chemicals companies in 2020 (%)

The global Technical Textile Chemicals market was valued at 596 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 667.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Technical Textile Chemicals manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment: Global Technical Textile Chemicals Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) Global Technical Textile Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%) Auxiliaries Colorants Others

Global Technical Textile Chemicals Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) Global Technical Textile Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%) Packtech Buildtech Medtech Agrotech Others

 

Global Technical Textile Chemicals Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions) & (K MT) Global Technical Textile Chemicals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%) North America US Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Benelux Rest of Europe Asia China Japan South Korea Southeast Asia India Rest of Asia South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Middle East & Africa Turkey Israel Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including: Key companies Technical Textile Chemicals revenues in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions) Key companies Technical Textile Chemicals revenues share in global market, 2020 (%) Key companies Technical Textile Chemicals sales in global market, 2016-2021 (Estimated), (K MT) Key companies Technical Textile Chemicals sales share in global market, 2020 (%) Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include: The Dow Chemical Solvay Dystar Singapore Pte Lubrizol Corporation Du Pont De Nemours Lanxess Archroma Management Omnova Solutions Sumitomo Chemicals Kiri Industries Sarex Chemicals Milliken Chemical Synthotex Chemical Tanatex Chemicals Tennants Textile Colours Textile Rubber & Chemical Chemicone Chemical Industries Pulcra Chemicals Bozzetto Group Sigma Chemical Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Technical Textile Chemicals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Technical Textile Chemicals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Technical Textile Chemicals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Technical Textile Chemicals Market Size: 2021 VS 2027
2.2 Global Technical Textile Chemicals Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027
2.3 Global Technical Textile Chemicals Sales (Consumption): 2016-2027
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Technical Textile Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Technical Textile Chemicals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Technical Textile Chemicals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Technical Textile Chemicals Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Technical Textile Chemicals Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Technical Textile Chemicals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2020
3.7 Global Manufacturers Technical Textile Chemicals Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Technical Textile Chemicals Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Technical Textile Chemicals Companies
3.8.2 List of Globa

