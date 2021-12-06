Ayurveda Market is Booming Worldwide with Herbolab, Shahnaz Ayurveda, Emami

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Ayurveda Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Ayurveda market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

The Major Players Covered in this Report: Dabur India Limited, Emami Limited, Sandu Pharmaceuticals Limited, Charak Pharma Private Limited, Herbolab India Private Limited, Himalaya Drug Company Private Limited, Nagarjuna Herbal Concentrates Limited, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Shahnaz Ayurveda Private Limited, Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan Private Limited, Somatheeram Ayurvedic Hospital and Yoga Centre Private Limited, Kairali Ayurvedic Centre Private Limited, Mercure Goa Deevaya Retreat, Ananda In The Himalayas, Ayurogashram Private Limited.

In recent years, as a holistic healing system, ayurveda has witnessed evolution in the form of ayurvedic products and services. Rising awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle, increasing preference in favour of chemical-free natural products, as well as favourable government initiatives have led to the expansion of the Ayurveda market in India.

The Ayurveda market in India was valued at INR 300 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach INR 710.87 Bn by 2024, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~16.06%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, around 75% of Indian households used ayurvedic products as against only 67% in 2015. Of late, manufacturers have been using herbal ingredients in the production of personal care products like lotions, oils and shampoos. Players in the food processing industry are also making use of herbal ingredients in manufacturing products like packaged juices and nutritional supplements.

Segmentation based on product usage:

The Ayurveda market in India is segmented on the basis of Ayurveda products and Ayurveda services. Personal care products, food and beverages, household products and healthcare products fall under the Ayurveda products category. The Ayurveda services segment comprises healthcare services, and spa and rejuvenation services. In 2018, the Ayurveda products segment accounted for approximately 74% of the market, while the Ayurveda services segment held the remaining ~26%.

Competition analysis:

Consumers often purchase Ayurveda products based on the quality and reputation associated with a brand. Therefore, in order to gain high sales volume and revenue in the market, a company needs to develop a strong brand image, which may prove to be difficult for a new entrant. Major players operating in the Indian Ayurveda products market include Dabur India Limited, Emami Limited, Patanjali Ayurveda Limited, The Himalaya Drug Company, Sandu Pharmaceuticals Limited, and Shahnaz Ayurveda Private Limited. Baidyanath, Dabur, and Emami together account for about 85% share of the country’s Ayurveda market. The top players operating in the Ayurveda services market in India include Somatheeram Ayurvedic Hospital and Yoga Centre Private Limited, Ananda in the Himalayas, Kairali Ayurvedic Centre Private Limited, Mercure Goa Deevaya Retreat, and Ayurogashram Private Limited.

