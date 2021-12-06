Id Verification Market to Develop New Growth Story | Equifax, Mitek Systems, Acuant

As companies improve their online appearance and more transactions take place virtually, it becomes especially important to ensure the legitimacy of online customers. ID verification allows an individualâ€™s claimed identity to be authenticated by digital means it is important to Know Your Customer (KYC) processes in order to maintain due diligence, deter fraudsters and be in compliance with anti-money laundering laws. The ability of an identity verification service is to process and approve customers quickly and without friction is the major facts. As indicated by the research, 44% of American consumers positioned ID theft and banking extortion as their top worry on FICO’s most recent consumer finance trend. With ID theft costing banks 16.8 billion dollars each year, also boundless measures of customer goodwill, preventing it is positively a top worry for associations too. Identity verification has become a fundamental part of large numbers of the present organizations, particularly monetary establishments and e-commerce business organizations. Know Your Customer and Anti-Money Laundering rules are encouraging the development of identity verification techniques across the globe.

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Id Verification Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Id Verification market.

The Major Players Covered in Id Verification Market Report:

Experian (Ireland),GBG (United Kingdom),Equifax (United States) ,Mitek Systems (United States),Thales Group (France),LexisNexis Risk Solutions (United States),Onfido (United Kingdom),Trulioo (Canada) ,Acuant (United States),IDEMIA (France)

Market Trends:

The trend of the identity verification process by using advanced technologies AI and biometric technologies

Market Drivers:

Demand for more sophisticated ID verification measures is required to prevent fraud and satisfy regulatory requirements. The technology is becoming more and more prevalent across industries its adoption on the consumer side has been arguably spearheaded by the innovative tech

Challenges:

The major challenge is successfully launching consumer-facing ID theft tech is convincing users to adopt the technologies

Opportunities:

The growing number of financial frauds in businesses is influencing the rise of identity verification solutions for businesses

Initiatives by governments and enterprises with a focus on digitalization and implementation of new technologies such as AI ML and automation in identity verification solutions would provide lucrative opportunities for identity verification vendors

The titled segments and sub-section of the Id Verification market are illuminated below:

by Type (Non-Biometric, Biometric), Deployment Mode (On-premise, On-demand), Organization Size (Small enterprises, Medium enterprises, Large enterprises), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Government and defence, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Retail and eCommerce, IT & ITeS, Energy and Utilities, Others (Education Travel and Gaming)), Components (Solutions, Services)

Regional Analysis for Worldwide Id Verification Market:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2027 [** unless otherwise stated]

**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Id Verification Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, Current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Id Verification Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

